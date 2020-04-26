Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

The song called "Two Million Tons of Garbage" has new lyrics based on the original song "Two Million Years" of Đen Vâu, one of the favored rappers of youth.

The song is about the increase of waste worldwide and its dangerous effects on humans and animals, such as large landfills and widespread rubbish in oceans.

The young generation in the country have become the pioneers of environmental protection campaigns.

The song has reached more than 14,000 people and has had 1,200 interactions on Mắt Xanh (Green Eyes) Facebook fanpage.

Founded in April, Green Eyes' members have diverse backgrounds, including journalism, communication, environment, hotel management and law. Despite their various backgrounds, they have the same passion for the environment. The team plans to grow to 200 members this year.

The song "Two Million Tons of Garbage" has reached more than 14,000 views and nearly 1,200 interactions on Mắt Xanh (Green Eyes) Facebook fanpage. Photo courtesy of VSF

Within 20 days, the team set up a fanpage of the same name, attracting nearly 40,000 visits and more than 1,300 followers.

They want the fanpage to become a social media channel for environmental issues and hope it will increase youth participation in environmental activities, with the participation of policymakers, journalists, researchers, social activists and businesses. It will also help to mobilise resources to solve environmental issues.

Green Eyes is part of the "Youth for the Environment" project of For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF). The project was the only Vietnam's representative that received funding from Asia - Pacific Media Grants 2020.

Asia-Pacific Media Grants 2020 is a fund of the Earth Journalism Network, a global network established in 2004, to promote media/press activities on environmental problems.

In addition, Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank has participated in sponsoring the project's practical activities for the environment.

The project’s implementation period began in March. VNS

