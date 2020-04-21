Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 17:04:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts

 
 
28/04/2020    17:00 GMT+7

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

According to Dr Bui Thi Minh Nguyet from the Forestry University, the 2014 Law on Forest Protection and Development and the 2017 Forestry Law cite ecotourism as one of the three most important tasks of national parks and natural reserves.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts



To date, 24 out of 34 national parks have opened for ecotourism development under different business modes – self-organization, joint venture establishment, or forest environment leasing.

A report presented at a workshop on the future of the community forests in Vietnam held in early January in Hanoi showed that in the last three years, SUFs received 1,153,858 visitors, an increase of 8 percent compared to the previous years. The average growth rate in the three years was 116.8 percent of the plan.

Regarding the business results of ecotourism development, the report pointed out that the number of visitors to national parks and natural reserves has been unequal. Some national parks have special tourism resources that attract many visitors.

A report presented at a workshop on the future of the community forests in Vietnam held in early January in Hanoi showed that in the last three years, SUFs received 1,153,858 visitors, an increase of 8 percent compared to the previous years.

In 2016, seven national parks reported revenue from fees and surcharges of over VND3 billion - - Ba Vi National Park (241,000 visitors, VND8.4 billion in revenue), Cat Tien (31,000 visitors, VND9.3 billion), Cuc Phuong (82,500 visitors, VND5.15 billion), Hoang Lien (94,000 visitors, VND6.3 billion), U Minh Thuong and Tram Chim.

 


Particularly, Phong Nha Ke Bang continued to lead national parks, receiving 655,748 visitors and earning VND68.5 billion in revenue, up by VND26 billion over the year before (VND42.3 billion).

The gaps in the numbers of visitors and revenue attribute to differences in geographical positions, infrastructure conditions, tourism services, management skills, workforce, professionalism, business modes and ecotourism models.

Leasing forests: challenges

According to Nguyen Quoc Dung from the Forest Inventory and Planning Institute under the Forestry General Directorate, there are 13 areas allowed to lease forest. However, the lease has been on a trial basis at the Ba Vi National Park since 2003, while the plans on leasing forests at Cuc Phuong and Budop-Nui Ba are still being drawn up.

Institutions and individuals mostly lease forests to develop tourism and grow medicinal herbs.

Dung said there are many problems in the regulations related to forest environment leasing.

Forest owners cannot collect money (if businesses take losses), and when they can, the money collected from forest environment leasing is much lower than other services.

Ba Vi National Park can collect only VND800 million from leasing 11 ecological areas in the park, while the money collected from vehicle keeping service alone is VND1 billion. 

Thien Nhien

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

 
 

Other News

.
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 