Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 20:28:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs

 
 
22/06/2020    20:23 GMT+7

Most ‘virtual assistants’ in Vietnam are chatbots that sell goods or take care of customers, but ePhoton focuses on reducing time for compliance activities at enterprises.

“We thought of creating a smarter and freer working environment where workers can concentrate on their creative works to create higher value, rather than spending time repeatedly doing unimportant things,” said Nguyen Phi Hiep, CEO of sPhoton, a startup.

sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs

Nguyen Phi Hiep, CEO of sPhoton



Hiep and his team have created a ‘virtual assistant’, a friendly chatbot integrated on the sPhoton Chat messaging platform. Every day, when turning on the machine, users will hear ‘Chao ngay moi, minh giup gi cho moi nguoi?” (Hello, how can I help you?).

The chatbot can help users remember appointments, remind them of working schedules, review periodic reports to senior managers, and even order lunch for the company.

Chatbot is a basic form of artificial intelligence (AI). It works independently and can automatically answer questions or handle situations. The scope and complexity of chatbots are determined by the algorithms of their creators - from a ring in accordance with built scripts to self-learning during interactions with users.

With natural language processing capability, sPhoton has created a robot that communicates in Vietnamese language in a very stable and easy way. The CEO of the company said their product strives to be useful.

With natural language processing capability, sPhoton has created a robot that communicates in Vietnamese language in a very stable and easy way. The CEO of the company said their product strives to be useful. 

 


But the developers of sPhoton, who were the members of xLab, a club of students and scientific researchers, which comprised the most excellent students of Hanoi University of Science and Technology, had to spend four years on developing the product.

It just introduced the products in February 2020.

Why a chat platform? The founders of sPhoton want something simple, easy to use and friendly. They want everything to be based on the communication platform, instead of specific business management software.

Able to do many things, the chatbot of sPhoton just holds a supportive role. The ‘virtual assistant’ is still not intelligent enough to handle complicated tasks such as suggesting solutions to managers in case an officer continuously meets difficulties in implementing their duties.

Vietnam-made chatbots have some advantages over foreign made products. They use Vietnamese language and have lower operation costs, and maintenance service is available anytime.

sPhoton believes that non-tech fuels and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), accounting for more than 98 percent of domestic enterprises, could be the potential clients. 

Thanh Lich

NextTech and Next100 invest $500,000 in Chatbot Vietnam

NextTech and Next100 invest $500,000 in Chatbot Vietnam

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.  

A tasty social networking site using artificial intelligence

A tasty social networking site using artificial intelligence

A social network site geared towards lovers of food is proving popular since its launch in Vietnam.  

 
 

Other News

.
Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands region aims to raise its forest coverage to 49.2 percent, and forest area to 2.72 million hectares by 2030.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

A large dolphin has paid a rare visit to the shallow waters of Cam Ranh Bay in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na Village in Cam Ha Commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture

‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

It's common in Vietnam to see people throw garbage on a dumping area by the pavement, then collectors come to load the waste into garbage carts and transport to treatment areas.

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

The tech giant says a campaign ad featuring a red triangle used in Nazi Germany violated its policy.

US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

In another sign of growing tension, a high-speed internet cable looks set to be blocked by the US.

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 