Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts

 
 
19/05/2020    11:24 GMT+7

Vietnam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption.

The earliest 5G services are set to be commercialised in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019. — Photo VNPT

According to analysts from Fitch Solutions, 5G appears to be high on the Government’s priority list, with the earliest services set to be commercialised in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019.

“We believe the impact will be greatest in the enterprise segment, particularly in Viet Nam’s rapidly growing manufacturing sector, with Government initiatives supporting industry uptake. At the consumer level, we expect early launches to centre on larger, higher-income cities, with operators likely to focus on both mobile and fixed-wireless services,” the analysts said.

While fibre-based broadband connections in Viet Nam have grown significantly in recent quarters, Fitch believed that fixed-wireless 5G could still serve as a complement to existing fixed services and support the development and adoption of higher bandwidth services, such as virtual reality (VR) video streaming and cloud gaming applications.

“We anticipate a potential delay to 5G launches as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced operators to increase investments into their existing 4G networks and raise bandwidth on existing fixed broadband connections; reportedly, Viettel had to double bandwidth for all fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers and, together with other State-owned operators VNPT-Vinaphone and Mobifone, introduce bigger mobile data allocations.”

The analysts said while these short term moves could put investments into 5G networks on the backburner, the Government could pressure the State-owned operators to focus on 5G deployment. Licences and spectrum are yet to be allocated, although the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) could convert 5G trial licences, allocated in 2019, into commercial licences.

Through Resolution 52, introduced in September 2019, the Government aims to actively involve itself in the wider adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies to drive the country’s economic growth.

 

“We expect the government to lend support to the wider 5G ecosystem through the creation of test beds, or through enterprise grants to adopt 5G technologies,” Fitch said.

The MIC is already looking at licensing certain frequencies to domestic manufacturers of 5G products, and has stated that it will support the development of 5G-capable chips, although further details have not been disclosed.

Viettel has 5G partnerships with Ericsson and Nokia, while Mobifone has an agreement with Samsung. VNPT-Vinaphone is working with Nokia. Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup signed an agreement with Fujitsu and Qualcomm in June 2019 to jointly develop and manufacture 5G-compatible handsets in Viet Nam.

According to Fitch analysts, the wider availability of low-cost 5G devices in Viet Nam will support uptake, primarily among cost-conscious consumers.

“In terms of industry applications, we expect to see strong use of 5G in the manufacturing sector. Adoption of 5G-enabled sensors across the production line is a certainty, although this will centre most largely on the use of private networks in the short run, such as those developed by private players like Sigfox. Operators have made no indication of their 5G plans for the enterprise and industrial sectors, although we expect them to look at developing 5G networks in key economic zones and industrial areas,” the analysts said. — VNS

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

 
 

Other News

.
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

Son La releases wild loris back into nature
Son La releases wild loris back into nature
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The Forest Protection Department of Phu Yen district, Son La province coordinated with the authorities of Gia Phu commune to release a loris to the nature on May 15.

Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Truong Quynh Mai was terrified when she received a phone call saying she had been a victim of fraud in Ha Noi and needed to go to the local police station.

PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters and incidents.

First local online meeting platform launched
First local online meeting platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched the online meeting platform Zavi at https://zavi.me on May 15, the first of its kind created in Vietnam.

Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Protected Area (MPA) has proposed a gene protection programme for five endangered sea creatures, 

Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The People’s Court of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has sentenced a company director to 13 years in prison and a fine of 100 million VND (4,280 USD) for organising trafficking of rare and endangered wildlife.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

New study brings hope to infertile couples
New study brings hope to infertile couples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, a specialist at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has brought hope to thousands of infertile couples in Vietnam through a study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

Preferential programme promotes solar power
Preferential programme promotes solar power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

Nguyen Huy Dung, director-general of the General Department of Information, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, talks on IT application in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Implementing Direction No.16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister, several ministries and industries have been applying information technology in their daily operation and administrative procedure handling. 

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Biodiversity in Vietnam is facing serious challenges, especially in the context of climate change.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnamese consumers have bought made-in-Vietnam fashion products and other goods but few technology products have been popular until the appearance of V-smartphones.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to worsen as local construction projects and factories resume operations.

More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Two Vietnamese IT engineers have passed Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam which tests candidates’ ability to develop and train deep-learning models using TensorFlow.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 