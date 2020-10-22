Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Students, enterprises work to reduce plastic waste in Vietnam

24/10/2020    06:22 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Ngoc, a student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology and a member of the Green Eye Group in the Youth for Environment Project, has proposed that customers should be allowed to take their used milk cartons or bottles

and electronic devices to stores where they initially bought them and receive a discount for future purchases. 

Students, enterprises work to reduce plastic waste in Vietnam
An exhibition on plastic waste held at the Dialogue between Young People and Enterprises to Work on Reducing Plastic Waste in Vietnam in Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of For Vietnamese Stature Foundation

The milk and electronics producers of the items would then receive them for reuse or recycling.

Ngoc presented her idea at a dialogue between youth and enterprises held last Saturday in Hanoi. The Green Eye Group in the Youth for the Environment project, of which she is a member, receives funding from the 2020 Asia Pacific Media Grant given by the Earth Journalism Network, a global network established in 2004 to promote media activities related to environmental issues, and from the Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank.

The project aims to help young people build a communication channel for environmental issues and establish partnerships, connect with other stakeholders, such as policymakers, journalists, researchers, activists, and businesses, to mobilise resources to jointly resolve environmental issues.

Speaking at the Dialogue between Young People and Enterprises to Work on Reducing Plastic Waste in Vietnam, Ngoc said that manufacturers could take back electronic waste and milk carton packages or bottles via shippers.

Ngo Thuy Duong, a student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities-Vietnam National University in Hanoi, suggested that young people should be encouraged to classify plastic waste which could then be brought to manufacturers for recycling.

 

Ta Bao Long, head of public communication at Tetra Pak Vietnam, said the company was ready to co-operate with young people in reducing plastic waste to protect the environment.

At the dialogue, Tetra Pak Vietnam and other enterprises presented their plans on environmental protection.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment, Vietnam is one of the top four countries with the highest amount of plastic waste discharged into the ocean. The amount of plastic waste and plastic bags in the country accounts for about 8-12 per cent of total solid waste.

The dialogue was organised by For Vietnamese Stature Foundation in co-operation with the Vietnam Business for Environment (VB4E) Alliance last Saturday in Hanoi. It was held to enhance co-operation between enterprises, young people and agencies in the development of ideas to reduce plastic waste in the country.  VNS

