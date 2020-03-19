Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam

 
 
19/03/2020    14:18 GMT+7

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Rescuing 113 pangolins in Hung Yen Province

As wild animal trading still happens in Vietnam, Save Vietnam's Wildlife has asked the Standing Committee of the National Assembly to issue a ban on eating or turning wildlife into pets, and catching endangered or rare animals to make medicines.

The ban on wildlife trading must be tightened no matter if the animals are dead or alive. Specimen trading must also be banned.

The organisations also suggested banning people from raising endangered and rare animals for profit. The government should issue a list of animals that are allowed to be raised by scientists.

 

Using wild animals for educational and scientific purposes must follow all regulations and be closely monitored. The animals will have chips inserted for better management.

Over 1,500 cases of violations of laws on wildlife protection were discovered within the 2013-2017 period.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has appealed for an end to the wildlife trade and consumption across the Asia-Pacific region amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and similar diseases in recent years.

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

The draft of the amended environmental protection law clearly describes the types of projects subject to EIA (environment impact assessment) based on project scale, characteristics and impact on the environment.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Pham Thi Thu Hien, 37, starts her day by grabbing her backpack before trekking through dozens of kilometres of forest with her colleagues.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/03/2020 

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/03/2020 

The southern tourist island of Phu Quoc is facing water shortage due to serious droughts.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/03/2020 

There is a widening gap of digital skills, especially in AI, between Vietnam and high-income nations, according to the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

