SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Rescuing 113 pangolins in Hung Yen Province

As wild animal trading still happens in Vietnam, Save Vietnam's Wildlife has asked the Standing Committee of the National Assembly to issue a ban on eating or turning wildlife into pets, and catching endangered or rare animals to make medicines.

The ban on wildlife trading must be tightened no matter if the animals are dead or alive. Specimen trading must also be banned.

The organisations also suggested banning people from raising endangered and rare animals for profit. The government should issue a list of animals that are allowed to be raised by scientists.

Using wild animals for educational and scientific purposes must follow all regulations and be closely monitored. The animals will have chips inserted for better management.