Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park

 
 
17/06/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

in the southern province by mergering Chang Riec historical and cultural forest with the existing Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park.

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park hinh anh 1

Inside the park 

Bordering Cambodia to the north and the west, the park covers a total area of over 30,000ha in the communes of Tan Lap, Tan Binh, Hoa Hiep, Thanh Tay, Thanh Bac, and Thanh Binh in Tan Bien district.

 

The forest was formerly home to a resistance base and the headquarters of the revolution in the south during resistance wars against French and American aggressors and boasts famous sites such as the Central Office for South Vietnam and a tunnel network.

The merger is expected to help conserve and promote national historical and cultural monuments and protect biodiversity and natural resources in the two areas while developing eco-tourism in Tay Ninh./.VNA

 
 

.
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam is in the early stage of AI development. It has made a strong start at the A level, and is, step by step, moving towards the B and C levels.

Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

Thailand will establish a cyber police unit to counter high-tech crimes, with more than 1,700 "cyber police officers" to be stationed across the country to handle computer-related offences, Bangkok Post reported on June 12.

Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Bkav has announced plans to produce the Bkav-C85 smart phone series to support 4G connectivity at a price of less than VND1 million (US$43) as the firm strives to reach the goal of universal 4G phones in the near future.

Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam may order schools to shut down on days when the air quality is poor, according to the draft law revising the 2014 Law on Environment Protection.

Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/06/2020 

Riding elephants is a tourism service that exploits animals and poses risks for both visitors and mahouts.

PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Dozens of games were teased including a return to the Spider-Man, Horizon and Gran Turismo franchises.

