Technology startups receive huge investments

 
 
24/03/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

In early March 2020, JupViec was added to the investment portfolio of Simple Tech Investment (STI), the company which once poured capital into many startups, including 24h.com.vn, AnyCar and 30Shine.

Technology startups receive huge investments



SIT’s investment director Tran Tuan Tai said on Tech In Asia that the investment capital is worth millions of dollars and the deal has made STI the biggest shareholder of JupViec.

Starting in 2012, JupViec is the technology platform which connects domestic help and clients. The startup is expected to change the traditional maid industry by applying technology in recruitment, training, and management of workers.

The money will be reserved for worker training and improving service quality. The startup intends to enhance the experience on the app, diversify the work list such as cooking, ironing, virus disinfection, sanitation, electronics maintenance and butler services.

In late February, Waves became a better known name in the Vietnamese startup community thanks to the investment of $1.2 million from venture funds, including Insignia Ventures Partners, HustleFund, Skystar Capital and other investors from Asia and Silicon Valley.

The money will be spent to develop audios and podcasts on Google Play and App Store in Vietnam before the business is expanded to other regional countries. The startup plans to become the region’s leading audio platform with high-quality audio and podcast.

 


Currently, Waves now produces more than 30 programs, has 50 programs made in cooperation with partners and more than 500 diverse programs in the world.

Waves app was launched on February 28 as an important step to connect content creators, increase the number of users, and quickly reach the regional market. Besides Vietnam, Waves is also developing in the Indonesian market.

Prior to that, in 2019, many startups with original business ideals also received millions of dollar from investors.

Utop received $3 million from FPT and SBI Holdings from Japan. Utop is an application for garnering and redeeming loyalty points, built on the basis of the Blockchain platform – Akachain.

Meanwhile, Elsa Speak got $7 million in Series A round from some investors, led by Gradient Ventures, a Google’s fund for AI. To date, the startup has called $12 million worth of capital.

More investment deals are expected to be completed this year. Grab runs Grab Ventures Ignite program which aims to help startups in the first phase of operation with capital mounting to $1 million.

Grab Ventures Ignite encourages participation of IT startups in the fields of mobile, food, e-payment, financial services, logistics, e-commerce and AI.

A study found that the quality of Vietnam’s startups is getting better with higher success rate of 36-40 percent.

Le Ha 

AI is trend at Vietnam’s startups

Voice recognition technology, artificial intelligence (A.I), blockchain and big data are the major trends at startups in Vietnam in 2020.

VN Government encourages startup innovation: Deputy PM

The Government will develop an innovative and business-centred ecosystem, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said at the Vietnam Business Forum 2019 in Hanoi on January 10.

 
 

.
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Feasible solutions were needed to eliminate traditional lime kilns while satisfying national lime demand, the Vietnam Foundry and Metallurgy Science and Technology Association has said.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

