Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 12:50:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence

07/07/2020    11:35 GMT+7

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence hinh anh 1

At the award ceremony 

The awards were presented in the five areas of environmental technology; biological technology; medical-pharmaceutical technology; new material technology; and information technology and communications.
Each winner received a Golden Globe trophy, a certificate of merit, and a cash prize of 20 million VND (880 USD).

The award was launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in 2003 to discover talent and stimulate a passion for science and technology research amongst young people.

 

Over the past 17 years, it has attracted thousands of young talents at home and abroad, and 164 of them have been honoured so far.

All of the winners of the 2019 award are master’s degree holders, including three working for Korean and Chinese universities.

On this occasion, 20 outstanding girls in information-technology, electricity, electronics and mechanical engineering were also honoured./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.

Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

Dozens of animals released into the wild
Dozens of animals released into the wild
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The TraceTogether Token is designed to make an app more effective, but worries privacy campaigners.

Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

RealStake secures seed funding
RealStake secures seed funding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The tech start-up RealStake announced it has closed seed funding from the 500 Startups Vietnam venture capital fund, as well as angel investors in realty, retail and banking industries.

Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park
Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

A range of rare and endangered animal species in Vietnam and the world were discovered at the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in the central highlands province of Lam Dong through a camera-trap survey on the site from October 2019 to March 2020.

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The development of 5G in Vietnam will be the foundation for innovation for all economic sectors in the country, 

Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.

Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response
Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The Centre for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD) and the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam have signed an agreement to fund a project improving communications capacity to cope with climate change in the Mekong Delta.

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection
OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The recognition of OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) as a complementary approach to efforts to establish official reserves gives Vietnam an opportunity to expand and link the nation’s conservation networks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 