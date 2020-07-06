Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

At the award ceremony

The awards were presented in the five areas of environmental technology; biological technology; medical-pharmaceutical technology; new material technology; and information technology and communications.

Each winner received a Golden Globe trophy, a certificate of merit, and a cash prize of 20 million VND (880 USD).

The award was launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in 2003 to discover talent and stimulate a passion for science and technology research amongst young people.

Over the past 17 years, it has attracted thousands of young talents at home and abroad, and 164 of them have been honoured so far.

All of the winners of the 2019 award are master’s degree holders, including three working for Korean and Chinese universities.

On this occasion, 20 outstanding girls in information-technology, electricity, electronics and mechanical engineering were also honoured./.VNA