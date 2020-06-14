Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thailand to set up cyber police bureau

 
 
14/06/2020    01:43 GMT+7

Thailand will establish a cyber police unit to counter high-tech crimes, with more than 1,700 "cyber police officers" to be stationed across the country to handle computer-related offences, Bangkok Post reported on June 12.

The cyber police bureau was approved in principle by national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on May 28.

A meeting of the Police Commission chaired by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also considered setting up the unit.

Minister of Social Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the cyber police bureau will come under the police's Technology Crime Suppression Division.

 

It will be responsible for cybercrime and threats including fake news.

The police unit is expected help expand technology crime suppression and help people in other provinces who want to file complaints.

Set to be up and running within the next three months, the new police unit will comprise seven divisions with a total of 1,705 officers./VNA

 
 

