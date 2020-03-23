Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 12:34:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province

 
 
04/04/2020    11:08 GMT+7

Thanh Hoa is called a "birds’ hell" because it is the area where birds, storks, eagles and wildlife are kept in captivity and slaughtered. It has the biggest wildlife market in Vietnam.

Visitors to the market can see how sellers break off wings, poke eyes, pluck hair and burn birds alive. They also can see hundreds of iron cages containing hundreds of thousand of snakes, turtles and rare and precious animals belonging to the 1B group.

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province



Sometimes the owners of the wildlife cages disembowel or kill the birds just by throwing boiling water on them, butchering them and then selling to visitors.

The market is always bustling and its trading scale is "extremely large" as described by Dao, the owner of a stall at Thanh Hoa Market.

Reporters who acted as buyers seeking to buy birds in big quantities to carry to Hanoi were told by Dao that she can provide products and that 100 percent of birds are wild.

“All the birds here are ‘natural’. They are caught by farmers from the fields or natural forests in the buffer zone of Tram Chim National Park and Lang Sen Natural Reserves,” she said.

Visitors to the market can see how sellers break off wings, poke eyes, pluck hair and burn birds alive. They also can see hundreds of iron cages containing hundreds of thousand of snakes, turtles and rare and precious animals belonging to the 1B group.

Dao led the reporters to the area where there are cold stores full of frozen meat. Hundreds of slaughtered birds are kept there before they are carried away.

 


“We have to pay high for electricity here, VND7,000 per kwh. Therefore, we have only several cold stores here. But we have more slaughtered birds kept at the refrigerators at home,” she explained.

A man named Phong called reporters on the afternoon of the same day, saying he was having birds collected directly from hunters and could provide birds at any time.

The farmers catch the birds in the wild in southern provinces, especially in Dong Thap.

When reporters met Phong at Thanh Hoa Market later, Phong said he had just delivered 70 kilograms of birds to the shops at the market for retail.

“In the months from March to September 2019, I sent 300 birds every day to the north,” Phong said, estimating that he delivered 80,000 birds, or 16 tons, during that time.

Not only Phong and Dao, all the sellers, when asked if they could provide birds in large quantities, said they could satisfy all the orders.

A question was raised about how the wild birds can be carried to the north. “Our products can be either alive or frozen and are transported by passenger car, frozen truck and even aircraft,” Phong said, adding that frozen products arrive in Hanoi after two days. 

Thien Nhien

Art book raises awareness of wildlife

Art book raises awareness of wildlife

Kim Dong Publishing House on March 11 released a new book dedicated to wildlife, Chang Hoang Da – Gau (Wild Chang and Bear), the first volume in a series about wildlife protection.

Eliminating wildlife markets amid Covid-19 is an uphill task as local officials neglect responsibility

Eliminating wildlife markets amid Covid-19 is an uphill task as local officials neglect responsibility

Over 1,500 cases of violations of laws on wildlife protection were discovered within the 2013-2017 period.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 