The IT expert leading the fight against Covid-19 with new ways of thinking

The deputy director of the Authority of IT Application (AITA) Do Cong Anh has been working side by side with businesses to create ‘technological shields’ to fight Covid-19 and use new measures in e-government and digital transformation.

Anh took the post when Covid-19 first broke out. In addition to the major tasks related to digital platforms, digital government, integrated platform for data sharing, and online public services, Anh and his co-workers were assigned the duty to use technologies to prevent and fight Covid-19.

Do Cong Anh answers VietNamNet readers' answers about Bluezone

Anh said that in order to implement the tasks assigned to them, they needed to change the old way of thinking and find new ways to follow.

By calling for contributions from the community of technology businesses, within a short time, many ‘Make in Vietnam’ technological products and solutions to help prevent and fight Covid-19 were designed.

When he joined forces with Vietnamese technology firms to develop the apps to help prevent and fight Covid-19, he and others had sleepless nights to complete the health declaration apps, NCOVI and Vietnam Health Declaration, just within 48 hours.

They consulted with domestic and foreign experts to step by step perfect Bluezone, the app that helps trace down people suspected of having coronavirus. They contacted Google and Apple to put Vietnam’s anti-Covid-19 apps into their app stores, Google Play and Apple Store.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has noted the Covid-19 pandemic brought a hundred-year chance to accelerate the national digital transformation process.

During the pandemic, a lot of ‘Make in Vietnam’ platforms have been introduced by MIC and sponsored by media.

AITA regularly organizes Technology Fridays, where technological platforms are introduced. Many organizations, businesses and startups have built and run platforms serving the nation’s digital transformation and have given support to the community to bring life back to normal.

The deputy director said if they had not changed the way of thinking to find new solutions, even important criteria for e-government would be unattainable.

The government, in Resolution 17, requested all ministries and provinces to have LGSP (Local Government Service Platform) and connect NGSP (National Government Service Platform) so as to connect the databases of ministries, branches and localities.

However, by late 2019 and early 2020, only 25 ministries and provinces had LGSP, because many localities did not have money to set up the platforms.

“Therefore, we upgraded the national platform which provides an infrastructure and solutions to ministries, branches and localities to use,” he said.

This method allows localities to use some basic features, such as data about businesses, civil status, and national databases.

Binh Minh

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.