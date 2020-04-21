Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/04/2020 05:31:47 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre

 
 
21/04/2020    23:18 GMT+7

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
It takes about four hours to take the bears from Nam Dinh Province to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. Photo courtesy of Animals Asia

A farm owner in Hai Xuan Commune, Hai Hau District in Nam Dinh Province voluntarily handed over the bears – a male bear weighing about 100kg and two female animals weighing 80-100kg each – to Giao Xuan Hai Forest Protection Station late last month.

As soon as they were informed about the bears, Animals Asia worked with the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Nam Dinh Forest Protection Department to receive them.

However, the rescue was delayed due to national social distancing measures imposed since the beginning of this month.

Animals Asia’s Vietnam Director Tuan Bendixsen said that they first got the information two weeks ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to wait until it was safe for their team to conduct the rescue, “for their safety and the safety of the community.”

According to the province’s Forest Protection Department, besides the three bears, another bear died at the farm, so the department moved the three bears to the local forest protection station.

On Tuesday, Animal Asia’s rescue team reached the station to take the bears to the rescue centre.

 

This rescue will be more challenging than most, given the need to observe COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks in public, having no more than ten people gathering at a public/government place, having temperatures taken, and the need for foreign staff to bring passports to show they have not been overseas recently.

“That’s just something we have to factor in,” says Tuan. “But we have a responsibility to get to these bears as soon as possible. We need to get them back to our rescue centre and give them the chance to finally live happily ever after.”   

As soon as they arrive at the rescue centre, the bears would be quarantined for 45 days and treated before being grouped with other bears and re-integrated to a semi-natural environment.

Animals Asia has been rescuing bears in Vietnam and China for over 20 years, and entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with the Vietnamese government in 2017 to help rescue all the bears remaining on bile farms to finally end bear bile farming in Vietnam for good. 

Since 2007, Animals Asia has rescued 214 bears and at present, it is taking care of 185 bears at the rescue centre.  VNS

Caged bears rescued in Binh Duong

Caged bears rescued in Binh Duong

Six bears, that have shown signs of having sickness have been rescued at a farm in Binh Duong Province by the Austria-based Four Paws organisation.

Asiatic black bear rescued after being kept for 30 years

Asiatic black bear rescued after being kept for 30 years

Four Paws Organisation has rescued an Asiatic black bear which has been kept by a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La for nearly 30 years.

 
 

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Scientists from a lab at the Hanoi University of Sciences and Technology are working to ensure fruit that can't be exported amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't go to waste.

Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine used against tuberculosis in order to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention.

VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about water security challenges and measures to tackle them.

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to build more water supply systems, set up water pipes, drill bore wells, and provide water containers for households affected by drought and saline intrusion.

Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Robot workers can help us keep social distance but once machines take over it will be hard to go back.

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

