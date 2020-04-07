Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Vietnamese entrepreneur Nghiem Xuan Huy (Photo: vtv.vn)

They are among six entrepreneurs receiving support from the MoST via a start-up support scheme called Project 844 till 2025.

The list features young entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers across Asia, all under the age of 30, who were chosen among 3,500 nominees from 22 regional countries and territories.

Thirty nominees were selected for each of the 10 categories, including arts; entertainment and sports; finance and venture capital; media, marketing and advertising; retail and e-commerce; enterprise technology; industry, manufacturing and energy; health care and science; social entrepreneurs and consumer technology.

The Vietnamese honourees include Nghiem Xuan Huy, co-founder and CEO of Finhay, one of the top 10 potential start-ups in the national start-ups and innovation competition Techfest 2017.

Last year, Finhay was named among the world’s top 10 leading fintech companies.

The second is Han Ngoc Tuan Linh, co-founder and CEO of Vietnam Silicon Valley Capital, a 7-million-USD accelerator that invests in world-class early-stage start-ups in Vietnam.

The last honouree is Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen, founder of the medical technology start-up Medlink Asia, which connects producers, distributors and consumers together in the eco-system of pharmaceuticals sector.

Medlink won the third prize at Techfest 2018 and championed the Vietchallenge 2019, an annual competition for Vietnamese worldwide with the final round held at Harvard and MIT Universities in the US./.

