Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 15:10:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market

 
 
11/06/2020    14:00 GMT+7

After a lot of failed efforts, Vietnam’s smartphone products now have a great opportunity to return to the market.

When Vietnamese smartphone brands in the pasthad to leave the market, analysts said the deaths of the brands had been anticipated.

Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market



The smartphone market had entered the saturation period and sales were growing very slowly. Meanwhile, they had to compete with a lot of giants, from Samsung, Apple and Nokia to Chinese manufacturers whose products are surprisingly cheap.

In such conditions, the existence of Vsmart and BKAV are believed to be ‘a miracle’.

Vsmart unexpectedly added its name to the top 3 brands with 16.7 percent of market share after 15 months of debut.

The smartphone market had entered the saturation period and sales were growing very slowly. Meanwhile, they had to compete with a lot of giants, from Samsung, Apple and Nokia to Chinese manufacturers whose products are surprisingly cheap.

It is the success of Vsmart which has madr people change their view about the abilities of Vietnamese brands.


Vsmart smartphones have very strong configuration. With just VND3 million, people can own a smartphone with fashionable design, Snapdragon 675, AMOLED screen with high resolution level Full HD+, and integrated fingerprint security – the features that are equipped for high-end models priced at tens of millions of dong.

Analysts commented that what makes the success for Vsmart is its business strategy which focuses on the mass market segment with the products priced at VND1-3 million.

As for BPhone, Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV Corporation, admitted that the company is taking loss with BPhone, but stated that BKAV will still be persistent with the strategy on developing the company into ‘Apple or Samsung of Vietnam’.

BKAV, which is preparing for the launch of the fourth generation of BPhone, seems to target the mid-end market segment, rather than the high-end segment as it initially did.

The segment, accounting for 20 percent of the total mobile phone market, has been controlled by Samsung, Oppo and Apple.

According to GfK, in the first seven months of 2019, 99 percent of consumers who bought smartphones priced at over VND15 million chose products of Samsung or Apple.

In 2019, Vietnamese bought 15 million smartphone products, of which high-end products priced at over VND10 million accounted for less than 10 percent.

Analysts believe that mid-end and low-end segments are fertile land for Vietnamese smartphone brands.

They have every reason to focus on low-cost smartphone products as the government has announced the program on popularizing smartphones to 100 percent of the population.

 

Under the program, mobile network operators, app developers and phone manufacturers will join forces to lower some smartphone prices to $20, or VND500,000.

Mai Lan 

Cooperating with Pininfarina, Vsmart targets high-end smartphone market

Cooperating with Pininfarina, Vsmart targets high-end smartphone market

With the agreement announced on May 4, Vsmart has become the second brand of Vingroup cooperating with a leading Italian industrial designer.

Low-cost smartphones – a new strategy of Vsmart?

Low-cost smartphones – a new strategy of Vsmart?

With reasonable selling prices and Vietnamese brand, Vsmart’s products are capable of dislodging Chinese brands from the Vietnamese market.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City sees big decrease in street flooding
HCM City sees big decrease in street flooding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The anti-flooding works carried out in HCM City since 2008 have helped reduce the number of streets that are flooded during moderate to heavy rainfall, according to the city Department of Construction.

Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential
Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, 

Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed
Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

Repairs to the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea cable have been completed, domestic internet service providers said on June 8.

Conservationist devoted to protecting primates
Conservationist devoted to protecting primates
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Having initially begun her involvement in wildlife protection as a volunteer with Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) in 2007, 34-year-old Le Thi Trang from Da Nang was named among the world’s top ten conservationists, called “Hotspot Heroes”

Amazon removes T-shirt showing George Floyd death
Amazon removes T-shirt showing George Floyd death
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

The T-shirt, available on the US store, broke guidelines about depicting a crime scene.

Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

China has removed pangolins from its official list of traditional Chinese medicine treatments, reports say.

Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

While it is said that “land is as precious as gold”, a 74-year-old farmer has decided to leave 20,000sq.m of land alone to give storks a home to nest and lay eggs.

Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

Setting up mobile virtual network operators could be the only chance for newcomers to enter Vietnam’s telecommunications market, but the move could be very risky.

Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have agreed to spend VND114 billion (USD4.95 million) on washing local streets in order to help mitigate air pollution and relieve the scorching heat.

Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

If mobile network operators agree to share 4G BTS (based transceiver station), this would help save VND16 trillion and reduce 1.1 tons of CO2 emitted to the environment, or 3.9 billion kwh of electricity consumed every year.

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

The UAE's Hope project is hailed as a "real step forward" for space exploration in the Arab world.

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, 

Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Battery-maker Catl says it is ready to make a product that could power a car over 1.2 million miles.

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on Monday in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Hanoi became the world’s most polluted city according to a ranking by IQ AirVisual on Sunday.

Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

As we celebrate World Environment Day, this year’s theme: “Time for Nature,” could not be more vital. It is a reminder for all of us that nature is the essential foundation for life on earth.

Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Prestigious hospitals in HCM City have made a breakthrough using AI in medicine, which lays a solid foundation for HCM City to become the region’s intensive medical center.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 