The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.
The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said.
Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.
Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.
People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.
It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.
Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.
The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.
Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.
Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.
A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.
The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.
Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.
France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.
A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.
Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.
Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.
Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.
