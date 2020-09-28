Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/09/2020 15:14:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix

30/09/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Domestic pay-TV providers today have to compete fiercely with cross-border platforms such as iQIYI and Netflix.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), there are 35 companies providing pay-TV services with 13.8 million subscribers charged monthly.

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix

Vietnam has five types of pay-TV services, namely cable TV, digital terrestrial television, digital satellite television, mobile television and Internet broadcasting. The number of subscribers is 10 million for cable TV, 200,000 for digital terrestrial TV, 1 million for digital satellite TV, 1 million TV for internet TV, and 480,000 for mobile TV.

In Vietnam, there are 87 domestic radio channels, 199 domestic television channels and 70 foreign television channels. MIC reported that the revenue of the pay-TV market was VND8.6 trillion in 2019.

The figure was VND4.4 trillion in H1, an increase of 5.7 percent compared with the VND4.16 trillion in the same period last year. The number of subscribers increased by 27 percent compared with the same period 2019.

According to the watchdog agency, the TV market development remains stable. However, small enterprises are facing difficulties because of Covid-19. Some may have to leave the market in the time to come as they cannot overcome the problems.

Traditional TV challenged

Nguyen Ha Yen from the Authority of Broadcasting & Electronic Information noted that many pay-TV providers are trying to provide internet TV services.

Of 35 companies licensed to provide pay-TV services, 20 are providing internet TV. This service satisfies demand for watching TV on mobile devices and the trend of personalizing content.

 

While the number of subscribers using traditional services is slightly decreasing, the number of internet TV subscribers is on the rise. As of August 2020, there were 30 million downloads and registrations to watch TV services provided by domestic companies.

Nguyen Chan, head of the service management division of the agency, said the rise of internet TV is reflected in the figures on revenue.

The revenue of OTT TV services increased by five times in 2017-2019. However, there still exists a gap between OTT TV with revenue of VND120 billion and traditional TV with revenue of VND8.6 trillion.

Asked about the challenges faced by pay-TV service providers, Yen mentioned piracy and the services provided across borders by foreign TV companies.

Le Dinh Cuong, deputy chair of the Vietnam Pay-TV Association, stressed that Vietnam needs to apply measures to tighten control over cross-border pay-TV services.

“The cross-border pay-TV service providers also have to pay taxes to be equal to Vietnamese TV providers,” he said, adding that a decree to replace the Decree 06 dated in 2016 will be issued soon and will help settle the problem. 

Trong Dat

Local television to revive stage dramas

Local television to revive stage dramas

To meet entertainment demand amid the COVID-19 period, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) has allocated many TV slots for dramatic theatrical performances.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

 
 

Other News

.
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The central city’s people's committee has approved the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030 in line with long-term socio-economic and sustainable development goals.

Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Authorities in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, have decided to close the Cam Ly dumping site due to the serious pollution.

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 