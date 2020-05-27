Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 12:50:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning

 
 
27/05/2020    11:13 GMT+7

This is the first time the social media giant has said President Trump's tweet could be misleading.

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning

Donald Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 presidential election in the US

Image copyrightEPA


A post by US President Donald Trump has been given a fact-check label by Twitter for the first time.

President Trump tweeted: "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent."

Twitter put a warning label under the post and a subsequent tweet under its new policy on misleading information.

Mr Trump responded by tweeting again, saying the social media giant "is completely stifling free speech".

Twitter's notification displays a blue exclamation mark underneath the tweets, suggesting readers "get the facts about mail-in ballots".

What is Twitter saying about Trump's posts?

Twitter's link directs users to a page on which Mr Trump's claims about mail-in ballots are described as "unsubstantiated". The social media company cites reporting on the issue by CNN, the Washington Post and others.

This is followed by a "what you need to know" section where Twitter corrects what it says are false claims by the US president.

The social media company had pledged to increase the warning labels under false or misleading information on its site - but it has been slow to take steps against the US president.

Twitter updated its policies on warning labels early this month.

What is President Trump's response?

In his new tweets, Mr Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the US presidential election scheduled for 3 November 2020.

He said that the social media company was "completely stifling free speech, and I, as president, will not allow it to happen".

Mr Trump's presidential campaign manager Brad Parscale also criticised Twitter.

"Partnering with biased fake news 'fact checkers' is a smoke screen to lend Twitter's obvious political tactics false credibility. There are many reasons we pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and clear political bias is one of them," Mr Parscale tweeted.

Only the first test for Twitter

Analysis by BBC's Technology reporter Zoe Thomas

President Trump has used Twitter as a platform to pick fights with other politicians and celebrities. Now he may be in for a fight with the platform itself.

 

Following the firm's decision to label his tweets as misleading, he claimed on Twitter that the company was stifling free speech and that he wouldn't allow it. But Twitter as a private company gets to set its own rules for what happens on its platform.

The trouble for many was that up until Tuesday the firm didn't seem to be enforcing its rules when it came to the US president or other global leaders.

This is not the first time President Trump has made claims on Twitter that some say would have gotten less powerful people blocked from the site.

But Mr Trump's bombastic comments are part of what draws some of his more than 80 million followers to the site in the first place. The company doesn't want to lose them.

It sees the new labelling system as a way to balance both the desire to allow Twitter users including the president to say what they like, while also giving readers protection against misleading claims. The strategy mostly worked with tweets about Covid-19.

But with the US election in November, Twitter should expect a lot more posts with potentially misleading information. Meaning this is likely only the first test for its new enforcement plans.

What are mail-in ballots?

They are voting bulletins that are distributed and returned by post.

In a recent opinion survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 66% of Americans said they would not be comfortable going to a polling place to cast their ballot during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Such concerns have increased pressure on states to expand the availability of mail-in ballots for all voters in order to minimise the risk of viral exposure from in-person voting.

While every state provides some form of remote voting, the requirements to qualify vary greatly.

Five states in the western US, including Washington, Oregon and Colorado, conduct their elections entirely via mail-in ballot.

Others, like California, provide a postal ballot to anyone who requests it.

On the other end of the spectrum, 17 states require voters to provide a valid reason why they are unable to vote in-person in order to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Twitter refuses to remove 'horrifying lies'

The move comes on the heels of Twitter's decision not to remove comment President Trump made about the death of Lori Klausutis in 2001.

The president has tweeted several messages promoting a conspiracy theory that Ms Klausutis was murdered by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Her widower Timothy Klausutis asked Twitter to remove the post, saying it included "horrifying lies".

The company declined to take down those tweets but told Mr Klausutis it was "deeply sorry" about the pain caused by the president's statements. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals at the Bu Gia Map National Park rehabilitates animals before releasing them back to the wild.

No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two Asiatic black bears in Ha Nam province have been rescued on May 20 and brought to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, and Ha Nam province's Forest Protection Department.

Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Telcos, which ignored earlier advice on sharing infrastructure, have now changed their mind.

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two families of 10 gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – a critically endangered (CR) species – have been newly found in the 30ha secondary forest in Tam My Tay Commune of the central province’s Nui Thanh District.

Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Long An Province faces severe water shortage
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 