Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate

Two Vietnamese IT engineers have passed Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam which tests candidates’ ability to develop and train deep-learning models using TensorFlow.

Two Vietnamese IT engineers from FPT Software receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate. (Photo: genk.vn)

FPT Software developers Nguyen Ngoc Tam and Nguyen Nho are among the 84 developers so far awarded with the TensorFlow certificates around the world.

TensorFlow is an end-to-end open source platform for machine learning. It has a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, libraries and community resources that lets developers easily build and deploy machine learning powered applications.

In March, Google launched its first TensorFlow Developer Certificate programme, which allows TensorFlow developers to get formal recognition for their machine learning skills.

The certificate programme consists of an assessment exam with a 5-hour time limit. The certificate is valid for 36 months./.VNA