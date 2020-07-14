UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

A landfill in Cu Lao Cham (Photo: UNESCO)

The programme, within the framework of the Youth and Innovation 4 Ocean Initiative implemented by UNESCO in partnership with the Coca Cola Foundation, aims to promote the key role of youth in the sustainable development of Vietnam.

About 8 million metric tonnes of plastic are discarded into the ocean annually with a significant amount originating in Asia, including Vietnam, UNESCO said. At this rate, by 2050, the ocean is on track to contain more plastic than fish.

It is with this in mind that UNESCO is launching the Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic Programme to provide training and mentoring to groups of youth and young professionals to empower them to use their creative energy and talent to develop solutions in the areas of collecting, sorting, treating, recycling and reusing of plastic waste.

Through the programme, young people will have the opportunity to propose ideas, receive trainings by experts, acquire on-field implementation experience and receive financial and technical support to implement their initiatives at the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve, as well as to participate in other related national and regional initiatives of the Organisation.

Awards include three first prizes valued at 70 million VND (about 3,000 USD) which will support the implementation of ideas, and three runner-up prizes valued at 10 million VND.

The programme will engage youth and young professionals aged between 18-30 across Vietnam. Candidates can be formed in groups of up to five people, and gender equality will be a key consideration.

Application forms and ideas should be submitted via the link https://bit.ly/38IKe5s before 25 August 2020.

The results of the competition will be announced in mid-September 2020, and the Mentoring Programme at the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve is foreseen for the end of September 2020 with the final round to be held in Hanoi in November 2020.

The Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic Programme is under the framework of the Youth and Innovation for Ocean Initiative carried out by UNESCO, in partnership with Coca Cola Foundation.

It links to the Organisation’s Regional Plastic Initiative, which aims to support innovative and practical solutions contributing to build a circular economy and towards the sustainable development of the ocean./.VNA