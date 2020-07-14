Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam

14/07/2020    22:20 GMT+7

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam hinh anh 1

A landfill in Cu Lao Cham (Photo: UNESCO)

The programme, within the framework of the Youth and Innovation 4 Ocean Initiative implemented by UNESCO in partnership with the Coca Cola Foundation, aims to promote the key role of youth in the sustainable development of Vietnam.

About 8 million metric tonnes of plastic are discarded into the ocean annually with a significant amount originating in Asia, including Vietnam, UNESCO said. At this rate, by 2050, the ocean is on track to contain more plastic than fish.

It is with this in mind that UNESCO is launching the Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic Programme to provide training and mentoring to groups of youth and young professionals to empower them to use their creative energy and talent to develop solutions in the areas of collecting, sorting, treating, recycling and reusing of plastic waste.

Through the programme, young people will have the opportunity to propose ideas, receive trainings by experts, acquire on-field implementation experience and receive financial and technical support to implement their initiatives at the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve, as well as to participate in other related national and regional initiatives of the Organisation.

Awards include three first prizes valued at 70 million VND (about 3,000 USD) which will support the implementation of ideas, and three runner-up prizes valued at 10 million VND.

 

The programme will engage youth and young professionals aged between 18-30 across Vietnam. Candidates can be formed in groups of up to five people, and gender equality will be a key consideration.

Application forms and ideas should be submitted via the link https://bit.ly/38IKe5s before 25 August 2020.

The results of the competition will be announced in mid-September 2020, and the Mentoring Programme at the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve is foreseen for the end of September 2020 with the final round to be held in Hanoi in November 2020.

The Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic Programme is under the framework of the Youth and Innovation for Ocean Initiative carried out by UNESCO, in partnership with Coca Cola Foundation.

It links to the Organisation’s Regional Plastic Initiative, which aims to support innovative and practical solutions contributing to build a circular economy and towards the sustainable development of the ocean./.VNA

 
 

.
‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The red-shanked douc langurs, recognized as ‘queen’ of the primate species, have always been the inexhaustible inspiration of photography and wildlife lovers.

Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Phu Quoc Island has a deserved reputation for its pristine beaches and stunning landscapes, but pollution is starting to have a negative impact on its sustainable development.

Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Tens of trillions of dong have been spent to develop the flood control system on HCM City, but the situation appears to be getting worse.

HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Son Tra Nature Reserve is known as the “green lung” of Da Nang City with a diverse eco-system and thousands of flora and fauna species.

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

A high-school student has discovered a simple way of extracting calcium from tuna bones.

The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

US Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.

VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

