18/06/2020 20:47:54 (GMT +7)
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle

 
 
18/06/2020    19:40 GMT+7

In another sign of growing tension, a high-speed internet cable looks set to be blocked by the US.

An underwater data cable, linking the US to Hong Kong, looks set to be rejected by the US government because of fears of Chinese data theft.

The Pacific Light Cable Network, backed by Google and Facebook, is designed to boost internet speed and capacity.

But a US government committee known as "Team Telecom" has now recommended that the US denies it approval.

The decision is another sign of the growing tension between the US and China, who are in a trade war.

It would reportedly be the first such cable rejected by the US on national security grounds. 

What is the Pacific Light Cable Network?

Around the world, there are hundreds of undersea cables providing internet connectivity.

The new cable was announced in 2016 as a partnership between Google, Facebook, and other companies.

Google said the cable would be 12,800 km long (8,000 miles) and would be the "highest-capacity trans-Pacific route".

"In other words, [the cable] will provide enough capacity for Hong Kong to have 80 million concurrent HD video conference calls with Los Angeles," the company said.

The project would also have portions connecting the US with Taiwan and the Philippines.

The cable has been laid, reportedly at a cost of "many millions of dollars", but needs approval to operate.

One of the companies working with Facebook and Google is the Dr Peng group, a Chinese broadband giant.

 

What did Team Telecom say?

The committee has recommended approval for the Taiwan and Philippines sections.

But on Wednesday, it recommended the US to Hong Kong section was denied "on national security grounds".

Their reasons included:

  • China's "sustained efforts to acquire the sensitive personal data of millions of US persons"
  • China's "access to other countries' data through both digital infrastructure investments"
  • The Dr Peng Group's "relationship with Chinese intelligence and security services, and its obligations under Chinese intelligence and cyber-security laws"
  • China's "recent actions to remove Hong Kong's autonomy and allow for the possibility that Chinese intelligence and security services will operate openly in Hong Kong"

The final decision will be taken by the US Federal Communications Commission.

What is the background?

After President Trump took office, the US imposed billions of dollars' worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, with China retaliating.

Mr Trump had long accused China of unfair trading and intellectual property theft.

The US has also targeted Chinese technology firm Huawei, calling it a national security threat, and is taking a more aggressive stance on Hong Kong.

China is trying to introduce a security law in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China. But the US, and others, say the law would threaten the city's autonomy.

Mr Trump said he would remove Hong Kong's privileged status in US law.

"China has replaced one country, two systems, with one country, one system," he said in May.BBC

 
 

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

