12/11/2020 13:05:17 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19

12/11/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Vietnam's success in controlling Covid-19 shows that it can be dobe with relatively limited resources.

More than 48 million coronavirus cases have occurred globally and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported. It has been escalating recently in many regions.

Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19

BKAV President Nguyen Tu Quang (left)

Meanwhile, Vietnam is one of the countries maintaining a normal life. No new case in the community has occurred in the last two months.

One of the important factors that helped Vietnam successfully control the pandemic was the intensive application of technologies in the prevention and fight against the epidemic.

Tran Xuan Da, director of the Medical Data Center under the Ministry of Health (MOH), said the battle against the pandemic was activated when it released the motto ‘fighting the epidemic is like fighting the enemy’, which mobilized the participation of the entire society.

As the standing body of the National Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19, MOH joined forces with relevant ministries, IT firms and experts to accelerate the development of technology to promptly serve epidemic prevention and control; and detect, zone, isolate and successfully treat coronavirus infected patients.

“MOH activated the preventive system in 63 cities and provinces, which have been operating very effectively. The fatalities in Vietnam were people with severe pre-existing conditions,” Da said.

He went on to stress that the application of technology helped Vietnam detect high-risk areas and people at risk quickly and accurately, while saving resources.

 

“Applying IT, Vietnam has an effective healthcare system which can promptly prevent and repel the Covid-19 epidemic,” he said. “This is a golden opportunity for Vietnam to speed up
national digital transformation and transformation in the healthcare sector."

According to Do Lap Hien from the MIC’s Authority of IT Application, within a short time, more than 20 IT firms had nearly 1,000 IT engineers developing more than 20 apps for the prevention and fight against Covid-19.

The apps connect management agencies, healthcare units and people, and help discover, zone and isolate coronarivus sources as well as support social distancing.

These achievements included: Bluezone, the app that gives alerts when users have close contact with Covid-19 patients; the application of HFNC in treatment; and the development of coronavirus tests and NCOVI, the medical declaration support software.

Developed by BKAV, Bluezone is a ‘technology shield’ that protects Vietnamese in the pandemic. More than 23 million people have installed and used Bluezone. In the second outbreak, with data from Bluezone users, healthcare agencies discovered 1,920 F1 and F2 contacts.

There have been over 17.6 million voluntary medical declarations through NCOVI. 

Trong Dat

