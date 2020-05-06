Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/05/2020 10:57:39 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave

 
 
07/05/2020    10:55 GMT+7

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

People are advised to apply sun cream, wear sunglasses and protective clothes when outside. — Photo vtv.vn

The UV index updated on weatheronline.co.uk on Wednesday morning showed Hanoi hit level 8 (strong), HCM City reached level 10 (very strong) and Da Nang City climbed to level 12 (very strong).

A heat wave is predicted to hit northern and north-central regions including Hanoi and Da Nang until May 10 with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius and low humidity ranging from 30 to 45 per cent.

Temperatures will be at their highest between 10am and 6pm.

Central Highlands and southern provinces and cities will also experience temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Localities have been warned of fire risks due to high demand for electricity and heat.

 

The heat might also cause exhaustion, dehydration and heat stroke if people are out in the sun for long duration.

People are advised to apply sun cream, wear sunglasses and protective clothes when outside and refrain from going out at peak times.

The UV Index is an international standard measurement of the strength of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Between 0 and 3 is considered low and above 11 is deemed extreme with radiation that could burn skin and damage eyes within 20-30 minutes.

UV exposure is a powerful attack on the skin, creating damage that can range from premature wrinkles to dangerous skin cancer.  VNS

