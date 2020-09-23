Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 12:53:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies

23/09/2020    17:15 GMT+7

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai speaks at the opening session of the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO on September 21 (Photo: VNA)



This is the first time the annual meeting series has been held both virtually and in person. It is also the last of its kind in the term of incumbent WIPO Director General Francis Gurry.

Its opening ceremony was attended by about 750 delegates from 135 WIPO member states, observer states, inter-governmental organisations, and non-governmental organisations.

In his opening remarks, Director General Francis Gurry reported on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while warning that the diminished state of multilateralism poses a major challenge to the world.

He said technological progress has connected humanity in never-before-seen ways, but has been accompanied by increasing signs of closure, including protectionism.

Gurry noted that the pandemic has yet to adversely affect the financial position of WIPO, which funds its activities primarily through the provision of global IP services, but that close attention has to be paid to the evolving global economic situation.

For his part, newly appointed WIPO General Director Daren Tang acknowledged member states’ support for him to serve in this post and committed to close cooperation with them in the time ahead.

Tang, who was Chief Executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, will begin his six-year term on October 1.

Representing ASEAN countries to deliver the bloc’s joint remarks, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, said while responding to COVID-19 and promoting post-pandemic recovery, ASEAN countries have been prioritising digital transformation and innovation, setting up electronic systems for registration and reception of intellectual property (IP) dossiers to improve IP authorities’ efficiency, and maximising teleworking methods to ensure the timely and quality provision of IP services for relevant parties.

She also informed participants about ASEAN’s IP-related achievements this year, including its members’ innovation index, engagement in some international IP agreements, and regional cooperation with WIPO.

ASEAN countries appreciated Director General Gurry’s leadership and substantial contributions to WIPO during his two tenures (12 years), Mai said, adding that they believe the newly appointed Director General will lead the organisation to obtain great achievements in the time to come.

Speaking on behalf of Vietnam at the opening ceremony, the ambassador highlighted some of the country’s attainments in the field of IP since the beginning of 2020, including the growth of applications for the protection of IP rights, an increase in protection certificates of industrial property rights, and the start of implementation of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Deposit of Industrial Designs.

Vietnam has been effectively carrying out the National IP Strategy and most of WIPO-funded projects, with a focus on digital transformation, innovation and response to the pandemic, she noted.

The diplomat also stressed the country’s wish and belief that WIPO will continue making progress in enhancing the system of IP rules and ensuring balance between promoting innovation and implementing the WIPO development programme for the sake of all member states.

The agenda of the 61st meeting series is shortened compared to those in previous years due to the COVID-19 impact. It is scheduled to wrap up on September 25. VNA

 
Vietnam active as WIPO chair

Vietnam active as WIPO chair

Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva talks about Vietnam's role as the World Intellectual Property Organisation General Assembly’s Chair for 2018-19.  

 
 

Other News

.
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 