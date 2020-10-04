Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/10/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears

04/10/2020

The lives of 200 bears have been rescued from the caged life to Vietnam Bear Rescue Center over recent years.

187 bears are being looked after in a 12ha land inside Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province. This is the first bear rescue centre in Vietnam that meets national standards. Nearly 100 local people are employed to take care of the bears with foreign experts.

Nearly 30,000 square metres is a semi-wild outdoor area for the bears. The resting areas and pool and garden are designed to help the bears restore their instincts. There is a separated area for orphaned bear cubs. The bears in the centre were brought from various areas such as Ben Tre, Lai Chau and Son La provinces. The centre also received bears seized from smuggling and poaching cases.

The food is often hung high on the trees and poles to encourage the bears to exercise and rediscover their hunting instincts. The bears eat various kinds of fruits and vegetables but the favourites are oats, iced honey, and dried fruits with yoghurt.

Tuan Bendixsen, director of the centre, said, "All of the adult bears in Vietnam that we have met suffer from mild to serious illnesses due to bear bile farming. The centre also helps raise public awareness about the illegal bear bile trade, hoping to reduce the use of bear bile in the future."

The centre is raising Asian black bears and sun bears. A male adult Asian black bear can weigh up to 200kg and lives for 25 years. The sun bears are often kept as pets at resorts and restaurants. Sometimes they are also farmed for bile.

 

The centre's employees stay at the observation tower to monitor the record the bears' activities and behaviour. "Life is hard sometimes but then when I see the bears playing and chasing each other, I feel much better," Diem said.

The centre's clinic is equipped with modern machines and ran by Heidi Quine, an Australian expert who has worked to protect the bears and with the Animals Asia for nine years.

Even though the centre isn't open for visitors, there are observation tours for children held twice a month. "We have organised public education programmes and conferences about bears protection as well as environmental protection in general for the students at schools and universities," Tuan Bendixsen said.

He went on to say that they are researching and raising herbs to replace the use of bear bile.

dtinews

Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020

Vietnam will honour organisations and individuals with great contributions to wildlife conservation in the 2010-2020 period.

 
 

Time to think about recycling of end-of-life solar panels: experts
The growth of solar power generation in Vietnam has come alongside increasing concern over the disposal of end-of-life solar panels in the coming decades.

Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
After noticing that more and more people were throwing away plastic bags, Pham Thi Kim Hang decided this year to make stylish handbags out of discarded plastic bags and fabric.

Many countries to attend Ministerial Roundtables at IDW 2020
The International Display Workshop 2020 (IDW 2020), the annual event of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will take place from October 20-22, for the first time organized by Vietnam.

Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
Scientists are working with the Co Tu community on a conservation programme to sustain levels of freshwater fish.

Experts support To Lich River revival plan
Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
Vietnam will honour organisations and individuals with great contributions to wildlife conservation in the 2010-2020 period.

Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
Discarded items, after going through the hands of Nguyen Hong Linh, 74, in Nam Tu Lilem district in Hanoi, become beautiful useful things.

Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has petitioned the Government to provide nearly 29 billion VND (1.25 million USD) to develop three erosion-prevention projects to prevent the western sea dyke from collapsing.

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
Domestic pay-TV providers today have to compete fiercely with cross-border platforms such as iQIYI and Netflix.

Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

