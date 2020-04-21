Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Of the total, 10.3 million ha are natural forests while planted forests covered 4.3 million ha, the ministry said.

The ministry has assigned the Vietnam Administration of Forestry to establish a national forest resource database to serve the management, exploitation and use of forest resources nationwide.

People's Committees of provinces and cities have been tasked with assigning People's Committees of districts and communes to perform State management in accordance with the provisions of the Forestry Law, and update relevant information the following year.

Localities with reduced natural forest areas in 2019 have been required to clarify the causes behind the situation, take measures to recover the reduced forest areas, and consider the responsibilities of related organisations and individuals, if any./.