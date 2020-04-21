Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/04/2020 05:31:56 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019

 
 
21/04/2020    17:40 GMT+7

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019 hinh anh 1

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Of the total, 10.3 million ha are natural forests while planted forests covered 4.3 million ha, the ministry said.

The ministry has assigned the Vietnam Administration of Forestry to establish a national forest resource database to serve the management, exploitation and use of forest resources nationwide.

People's Committees of provinces and cities have been tasked with assigning People's Committees of districts and communes to perform State management in accordance with the provisions of the Forestry Law, and update relevant information the following year.

 

Localities with reduced natural forest areas in 2019 have been required to clarify the causes behind the situation, take measures to recover the reduced forest areas, and consider the responsibilities of related organisations and individuals, if any./.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

 
 

Other News

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Scientists from a lab at the Hanoi University of Sciences and Technology are working to ensure fruit that can't be exported amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't go to waste.

Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine used against tuberculosis in order to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention.

VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about water security challenges and measures to tackle them.

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to build more water supply systems, set up water pipes, drill bore wells, and provide water containers for households affected by drought and saline intrusion.

Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Robot workers can help us keep social distance but once machines take over it will be hard to go back.

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

