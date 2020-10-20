Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for ICTs have co-organised the ITU Virtual Digital World 2020.

Themed "Building the digital world. Together", the three-day online event brings together more than 50 ITU member countries.

In his opening remarks on October 20, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said the Vietnamese Government has paid attention to telecommunication infrastructure development and considered IT one of the top priorities.

Digital transformation has been regarded as a crucial solution to help the country develop more rapidly and sustainably, Dam added.

The Deputy PM reiterated the Vietnamese government’s commitments to supporting and coordinating with the ITU and its member countries in building a digital world, for peace, cooperation and prosperity.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said Vietnam’s digital infrastructure is now ready for a digital-based economy and society.

Vietnamese technologies not only deal with domestic but also global issues, the minister said, citing exhibited platforms and technological solutions like Bluezone and Ncovi to clarify his view.

Vietnam is striving to make technology a driver of development and global cooperation, thus joining efforts in building a digital world.

ITU Secretary General Houlin Zhao said Vietnam is an important partner in many markets in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean region, which has made the country become a bright example in IT development to many other developing countries./.VNA