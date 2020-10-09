Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products

Some 58 products will be honoured at the Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) said on October 9.

VDCA Chairman Nguyen Minh Hong at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

The winners, including entries from 27 tech companies and 31 State-owned enterprises in the field, will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 18 in Hanoi.

Head of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Computerisation Department Nguyen Huy Dung said his agency will partner with units and enterprises to develop digital solutions and expand markets.

VDCA Chairman Nguyen Minh Hong, head of the organising board, said the competition looks to successfully realise the Politburo’s Resolution No 52 on policies and measures for active participation in the fourth Industrial Revolution and the National Digital Transformation Programme.

The board received 232 entries during the four months since its launch.

Entries in the outstanding digital services and solutions category are mostly in social media, mobile apps, e-commerce, e-payment, digital marketing, e-Government and smart urban development, and cyber-security and safety.

Meanwhile, companies with excellent digital transformation operations are in finance, banking, insurance, education and training, health care, social welfare, trade, transportation, post, construction, and real estate.

State-owned enterprises that switched to a management environment based on digital platforms and units providing digital solutions in remote, mountainous, and disadvantaged areas will also be honoured./.VNA