27/05/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China

 
 
27/05/2020

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

according to a reputable technology magazine The Verge of the United States.

vietnam enjoys benefits of apple moving airpods pro manufacturing from china hinh 0
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China (Photo: The Verge)

According to a Twitter user, multiple reports featured by the MacRumors, in addition to one Verge staff member who recently purchased a pair of Apple headphones, indicate that the tech giant may be making moves to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

This can be seen due to AirPods Pro units containing a message on the back of their case that states where the device was originally assembled, with every-increasing numbers being produced outside of China.

The US magazine adds that although Apple famously assembles a large majority of its products in the northern neighbour, the company has shown a keen interest in diversifying its manufacturing locations, even going as far as making sizable investments in new territories.

These efforts to diversify can be attributed to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as the ongoing trade war between the US and China that has seen tariffs imposed on a number of Apple products and components, putting pressure on CEO Tim Cook to lobby the Trump administration. Most notably, MacRumors state that as far back as 2017, Apple began assembling some iPhone models in India.

 

Indeed, February saw Apple issue a rare investor note outlining that the global supply of iPhones would be “temporarily constrained” due to its manufacturing partners in China being effected amid the outbreak. Last July, Nikkei reported that Apple was considering moving some of its manufacturing bases to Vietnam to negate the negative effects of the ongoing US – China trade war.

At present, it is unclear what percentage of AirPods Pro are manufactured locally or if Apple plans to produce more items in the country moving forward. However, The Information reported on May 19 that it plans to use factories nationwide in an effort to manufacture a pair of as-of-yet-unannounced over-ear headphones, although Apple plans to manufacture some of the headphones in China as well.

The magazine added that Apple did not comment on the matter. VOV/The Verge

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.  

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals at the Bu Gia Map National Park rehabilitates animals before releasing them back to the wild.

Two Asiatic black bears in Ha Nam province have been rescued on May 20 and brought to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, and Ha Nam province's Forest Protection Department.

Telcos, which ignored earlier advice on sharing infrastructure, have now changed their mind.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Two families of 10 gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – a critically endangered (CR) species – have been newly found in the 30ha secondary forest in Tam My Tay Commune of the central province’s Nui Thanh District.

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

