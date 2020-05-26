Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

Traffic in the central city of Da Nang

The proposal which aims to control air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been submitted to the Government for consideration.

It was made following the ministry’s study on international experience in managing environmentally-friendly means of transport.

The ministry has submitted to the Government reports on air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam, and development of electric means of transport.

To better manage air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions discharged by means of transport, the ministry proposed the Government consider and submit the draft amended law on environmental protection to the National Assembly for approval.

The ministry also proposed the issuance of a Government resolution on controlling air pollution. The solutions include launching policies and assistance to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport and the use of renewable fuels.

The Ministry of Transport is in charge of working with relevant agencies to build and implement the strategy on developing environmentally-friendly means of transport.

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment are responsible for adding environmentally-friendly means of transport to the list of vehicles enjoying tax preferential policies for imported automobile components.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will work with relevant agencies on national technical standards on emissions and timeline of the standard application different types of vehicles.

The ministry will issue criteria for environmentally-friendly means of transport and plan to retrieve and recycle batteries from electric vehicles./.

