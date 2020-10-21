Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development

Mr. Houlin Zhao - Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - said Vietnam is a shining example of IT development.

He spoke at the opening session of the ITU Digital World 2020, an annual event of ITU and the world's largest ICT event, which aims to promote global cooperation on ICT for socio-economic development.

After 50 years held in many countries under the name ITU Telecom World, the event is being held in Vietnam for the first time with a new name - ITU Digital World 2020. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, this year is also the first time the event is held online on the Make-in-Vietnam platform at https://digitalworld2020.vn.

The opening ceremony of ITU Digital World 2020. Photo: Le Anh Dung

It is expected that the event (October 20-22) will have the participation of many ministers of ITU member countries, leaders of international organizations, government agencies, leading organizations and experts on ICT and digital economy.

The ITU Digital World 2020 will include the Ministerial Roundtables, and Forum Sessions associated with the development of the digital world.

At ITU Digital World 2020, there will also be online exhibitions, which introduce the digital transformation achievements of countries and products, services and solutions of organizations and businesses from member countries.

Vietnam has conditions to become a technology country

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Information & Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said that the new name - ITU Digital World 2020 - reflects the strength of telecommunications, IT and digital technology.

The world will be more resilient, and more balanced between material and spiritual life, and globalization will be promoted through the contributions of nations, and development and growth will rely more on technology and innovation. All of these will be driven by digital technology. The annual ITU Digital World 2020 is to promote the development and application of digital technologies.

Minister of Information & Communication Nguyen Manh Hung. Photo: Le Anh Dung

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ITU Digital World 2020 was organized online for the first time by ITU, Vietnam and other countries.

"This is the determination of the global ICT community in transforming the digital environment, our determination in digital transformation," said Minister Nguyen Manh Hung.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said that Vietnam considers digital platforms as a way to accelerate national digital transformation, considering cybersecurity a key factor to create digital trust and Institutional reform the decisive factor for digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung and Chairman of the National Assembly’s Science, Technology and Environment Committee Phan Xuan Dung visit online stalls. Photo: Le Anh Dung

According to Minister Nguyen Manh Hung, digital infrastructure with "Make in Vietnam" digital products and platforms are ready for the digital economy and society, ready for a digital Vietnam.

Vietnamese technology not only solves Vietnamese problems but also contributes to solving global problems. The platforms showcased in this online exhibition and the technological solutions in the prevention of Covid-19, such as Bluezone and Ncovi, are concrete examples.

Vietnam has conditions to become a technology country, to use technology as a driving force for national development, to go at the same pace as other countries, for global cooperation and together build a digital world.

ICT Vietnam is good example for developing countries

That is the comment made by Mr. Houlin Zhao – ITU Secretary General - at the ITU Digital World 2020.

According to Houlin Zhao, the ITU Digital World 2020 offers a valuable opportunity to listen to the voices of all parties, as well as explore new proposals aimed at accelerating the digital development process. In this dialogue, Vietnam plays an important role.

Mr. Houlin Zhao – ITU Secretary General. Photo: Trong Dat

ITU statistics show ICT growth in Vietnam over the years and Vietnam's ICT industry are developing very strongly. Vietnam has also become an important partner in many markets, from Asia to Africa, to Latin America and the Caribbean.

"This has made Vietnam a shining example of ICT development for many developing countries," said the ITU Secretary General.

Telecommunication and IT infrastructure development is Vietnam's top priority

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam affirmed that ITU Digital World 2020 takes place at a special time and in a special form when the whole world faces the Covid-19 pandemic. In this context, ICT becomes an important tool to help control disease, adjust, and adapt during and after the pandemic.

According to Mr. Dam, the Vietnamese Government considers telecommunications and IT infrastructure development one of the top priorities, and digital transformation an important solution for the country’s fast and sustainable development.

Deputy Prime Minister Dam said the Vietnamese Government considers the development of telecommunications and IT infrastructure as one of the top priorities. Photo: Le Anh Dung

The Vietnamese Government reaffirms its commitment, support and cooperation with the ITU and its member countries to jointly build a digital world for peace, cooperation and prosperity. The ITU Digital World 2020 will be a memorable milestone in the digital transformation process towards digital economic development, building a Vietnamese digital society in the region and in the world.

Trong Dat