Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/10/2020 00:40:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development

21/10/2020    19:01 GMT+7

Mr. Houlin Zhao - Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - said Vietnam is a shining example of IT development. 

He spoke at the opening session of the ITU Digital World 2020, an annual event of ITU and the world's largest ICT event, which aims to promote global cooperation on ICT for socio-economic development.

After 50 years held in many countries under the name ITU Telecom World, the event is being held in Vietnam for the first time with a new name - ITU Digital World 2020. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, this year is also the first time the event is held online on the Make-in-Vietnam platform at https://digitalworld2020.vn.

Việt Nam trở thành tấm gương sáng về phát triển ICT

The opening ceremony of ITU Digital World 2020. Photo: Le Anh Dung

It is expected that the event (October 20-22) will have the participation of many ministers of ITU member countries, leaders of international organizations, government agencies, leading organizations and experts on ICT and digital economy.

The ITU Digital World 2020 will include the Ministerial Roundtables, and Forum Sessions associated with the development of the digital world.

At ITU Digital World 2020, there will also be online exhibitions, which introduce the digital transformation achievements of countries and products, services and solutions of organizations and businesses from member countries.

Vietnam has conditions to become a technology country

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Information & Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said that the new name - ITU Digital World 2020 - reflects the strength of telecommunications, IT and digital technology.

The world will be more resilient, and more balanced between material and spiritual life, and globalization will be promoted through the contributions of nations, and development and growth will rely more on technology and innovation. All of these will be driven by digital technology. The annual ITU Digital World 2020 is to promote the development and application of digital technologies.

Việt Nam trở thành tấm gương sáng về phát triển ICT

Minister of Information & Communication Nguyen Manh Hung. Photo: Le Anh Dung

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ITU Digital World 2020 was organized online for the first time by ITU, Vietnam and other countries.

"This is the determination of the global ICT community in transforming the digital environment, our determination in digital transformation," said Minister Nguyen Manh Hung.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said that Vietnam considers digital platforms as a way to accelerate national digital transformation, considering cybersecurity a key factor to create digital trust and Institutional reform the decisive factor for digital transformation.

Việt Nam trở thành tấm gương sáng về phát triển ICT

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung and Chairman of the National Assembly’s Science, Technology and Environment Committee Phan Xuan Dung visit online stalls. Photo: Le Anh Dung

According to Minister Nguyen Manh Hung, digital infrastructure with "Make in Vietnam" digital products and platforms are ready for the digital economy and society, ready for a digital Vietnam.

Vietnamese technology not only solves Vietnamese problems but also contributes to solving global problems. The platforms showcased in this online exhibition and the technological solutions in the prevention of Covid-19, such as Bluezone and Ncovi, are concrete examples.

 

Vietnam has conditions to become a technology country, to use technology as a driving force for national development, to go at the same pace as other countries, for global cooperation and together build a digital world.

ICT Vietnam is good example for developing countries

That is the comment made by Mr. Houlin Zhao – ITU Secretary General - at the ITU Digital World 2020.

According to Houlin Zhao, the ITU Digital World 2020 offers a valuable opportunity to listen to the voices of all parties, as well as explore new proposals aimed at accelerating the digital development process. In this dialogue, Vietnam plays an important role.

Việt Nam trở thành tấm gương sáng về phát triển ICT

Mr. Houlin Zhao – ITU Secretary General. Photo: Trong Dat

ITU statistics show ICT growth in Vietnam over the years and Vietnam's ICT industry are developing very strongly. Vietnam has also become an important partner in many markets, from Asia to Africa, to Latin America and the Caribbean.

"This has made Vietnam a shining example of ICT development for many developing countries," said the ITU Secretary General.

Telecommunication and IT infrastructure development is Vietnam's top priority

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam affirmed that ITU Digital World 2020 takes place at a special time and in a special form when the whole world faces the Covid-19 pandemic. In this context, ICT becomes an important tool to help control disease, adjust, and adapt during and after the pandemic.

According to Mr. Dam, the Vietnamese Government considers telecommunications and IT infrastructure development one of the top priorities, and digital transformation an important solution for the country’s fast and sustainable development.

Việt Nam trở thành tấm gương sáng về phát triển ICT

Deputy Prime Minister Dam said the Vietnamese Government considers the development of telecommunications and IT infrastructure as one of the top priorities. Photo: Le Anh Dung

The Vietnamese Government reaffirms its commitment, support and cooperation with the ITU and its member countries to jointly build a digital world for peace, cooperation and prosperity. The ITU Digital World 2020 will be a memorable milestone in the digital transformation process towards digital economic development, building a Vietnamese digital society in the region and in the world.

Trong Dat

Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020

Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for ICTs have co-organised the ITU Virtual Digital World 2020.

 
 

Other News

.
Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated
Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

The mobile phone retail business is believed to be saturated and will continue to face difficulties in growth.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The ITU Ministerial Roundtables, which opened on October 20, emphasized cooperation in digital transformation and sustainable development.

Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold
Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Radio frequency is a particularly important resource in any country. To control and ensure the harmonious use of frequencies, there must be staff who control the frequencies and handle frequency interference.

Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020
Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for ICTs have co-organised the ITU Virtual Digital World 2020.

ITU Digital World 2020 on eve of opening
ITU Digital World 2020 on eve of opening
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/10/2020 

The online ITU Digital World 2020, themed “Building the digital world. Together”, will take place from October 20 to 22, the Ministry of Information and Communications said on October 19.

Decree trues to 'clean up' digital space by controlling spam
Decree trues to 'clean up' digital space by controlling spam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/10/2020 

As the compiler of Decree 91 on fighting spam SMS, calls and messages, an official with the Authority for Information Security, Dang Huy Hoang, said he was happy that he could contribute to reducing ‘garbage’ in digital space.

Vietnam moves up in Asia Power Index
Vietnam moves up in Asia Power Index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam moved up one spot to rank 12th out of 26 countries and territories in the 2020 Asia Power Index conducted by the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

After five years of efforts to carry out the international commitment on climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emission, 

Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy
Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/10/2020 

The ITU Digital World 2020 conference, to open on October 20 in Hanoi, will gather representatives from many countries.

IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply
IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/10/2020 

The number of IP addresses of computers in virus-infected computer networks (IP Botnet) has decreased sharply from more than two million IP addresses to over 1.3 million from September 18 so far.

Despite campaign, Hanoi’s markets still flooded with plastic waste
Despite campaign, Hanoi’s markets still flooded with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

It has been more than a year since the fight against plastic waste was launched on a national scale and despite claims of success by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,

Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field
Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

Bach Ha Long is able to maintain his passion for work because he is always eager to learn new things.

34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.

Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

The number of Vietnam’s botnet IPs has decreased from 2 million to 1.3 million as a result of the 2020 campaign on checking and removing malware nationwide.

Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Authority of Information Security, said in order to prevent spam calls and messages, advertisers must register identifier names and must not use normal phone numbers.

Newest method to block marketing messages
Newest method to block marketing messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

From now on, mobile phone users in Vietnam can subscribe into the list to block all marketing messages and calls via a short SMS to 5656. They can also report annoying or unwanted advertising content as well.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam sets targets on digital technology development to enter the group of leading countries in the world in digital technology-related indexes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 