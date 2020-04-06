Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/04/2020 09:12:20 (GMT +7)
07/04/2020    07:48 GMT+7

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

A corner of the Hin Namno National Reserve (Source: laostravel.indochinacharm.com)

The reserve is located in Khammouane province, some 150km from Thakhek town in the southeast region of the country.

Covering an area of 82,000 ha, the site is home to over 40 mammal species, over 200 bird species, 25 bat species, 46 species of amphibians and reptiles, over 100 fish species, and more than 520 species of flora. Rare fauna living in the reserve include the red-shanked douc langur, and the white-cheeked langur.

 

The reserve also boasts substantial potential in nature tourism, with a network of beautiful limestone caves such as Nangen, Vua (King), Troi (Heaven), Konglor, and Xebangpha.

Most limestone areas in the Hin Namno National Reserve are connected to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam’s central Quang Binh province, forming the largest continuous karst area in Southeast Asia./. VNA

 
 

