Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot

Vietnamese scientists have just developed a new robot that can clean and disinfect hospital rooms to support medical staff in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

NaRoVid1 can be used in the isolation zone to clean and disinfect a wide variety of surfaces on the way

The Made-in-Vietnam robot, named NaRoVid1, can automatically move and avoid all obstacles on its way thanks to a built-in sensor. The device can easily move into every corner of the room, enabling it to clean and disinfect a wide variety of surfaces.

Each robot contains up to 10litres of disinfectant solution, and once fully charged, it can work continuously for approximately 2 hours. In addition, the robot is designed to disinfect itself before moving out of the room.

NaRoVid1 is researched and developed by scientists of the Institute of Technology Application under the Ministry of Science and Technology. It took the scientists more than two weeks to produce the robot that can be used in the isolation zone in hospitals.

Team leader PhD Mai Anh Tuan said the use of the robot will help medical workers save time and reduce the risk of virus infection.

“We will coordinate with businesses to transfer technology and devise plans for massive production, so as to meet the demand of hospitals and concentrated quarantine camps on request,” said Tuan. VOV

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19 The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients.