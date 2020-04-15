Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot

 
 
16/04/2020    10:49 GMT+7

Vietnamese scientists have just developed a new robot that can clean and disinfect hospital rooms to support medical staff in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

vietnam manufactures covid-19 disinfection robot hinh 0

NaRoVid1 can be used in the isolation zone to clean and disinfect a wide variety of surfaces on the way

The Made-in-Vietnam robot, named NaRoVid1, can automatically move and avoid all obstacles on its way thanks to a built-in sensor. The device can easily move into every corner of the room, enabling it to clean and disinfect a wide variety of surfaces.

Each robot contains up to 10litres of disinfectant solution, and once fully charged, it can work continuously for approximately 2 hours. In addition, the robot is designed to disinfect itself before moving out of the room.

NaRoVid1 is researched and developed by scientists of the Institute of Technology Application under the Ministry of Science and Technology. It took the scientists more than two weeks to produce the robot that can be used in the isolation zone in hospitals.

Team leader PhD Mai Anh Tuan said the use of the robot will help medical workers save time and reduce the risk of virus infection.

 

“We will coordinate with businesses to transfer technology and devise plans for massive production, so as to meet the demand of hospitals and concentrated quarantine camps on request,” said Tuan. VOV

