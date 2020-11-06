Vietnam not late in 5G: Minister

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

He said a commercial pilot began this year after the International Telecommunication Union issued related standards.

“In 2021, we will carry out a large-scale launch,” he added, revealing that Made-in-Vietnam 5G equipment will be used, offering good quality at a more affordable price.

Answering a question on the development of Vietnam’s social networks, Hung said about 800 have already been licenced, mostly targeting niche markets.

Funded by private companies, they operate following the market mechanism, he explained, adding that the ministry supports such operations in terms of communications and tackling policy-related bottlenecks.

As for planning for the media, ratified by the Prime Minister in April last year, Hung said the ministry is determined to complete the task this year.

Follow-ups like the building of key media agencies and relevant support policies are also important, he emphasised.

With regard to e-governance, Hung said that the application of digital technology and the building of a digital government are key to achieving the goal of having 30 percent of online administration services reaching Level 4 this year. Level 4 services mean all procedures are carried out online and citizens are not required to attend administration centres.

He underscored his belief that the goal will be reached and will rise to 100 percent next year.

A programme to train 100 experts on digital government is now underway, he said, while a network of experts is being formed and a forum on the subject organised./.VNA