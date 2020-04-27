Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020    14:49 GMT+7

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5g tech tests hinh 0

VNPT staff performs 5G network test. Photo: Zing

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), the country's second largest telecom carrier, has successfully tested its VinaPhone 5G network in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s two biggest cities, Zing.vn reported.

Test results show that the VinaPhone 5G network achieves a download throughput of more than 2.2 Gbps, 10 times faster than the 4G network and has a latency of almost zero.

These results are close to the world's 5G standards and the best 5G test results ever achieved in Vietnam.

To secure 5G testing results, VNPT has cooperated with the world's leading equipment manufacturers, enabled advanced features and optimized the network structure.

The speed of VinaPhone 5G network has been tested in services requiring high broadband speed, low latency such as virtual reality interaction (AR/VR), Cloud Game (an online game), 8K videos, among others.

Especially, the trial 5G network is integrated into VinaPhone's existing wireless, transmission and core networks. Therefore, VNPT is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

In addition to researching and applying 5G in the fields of entertainment, business, transportation, healthcare, education, VNPT is pondering the possibility of providing Internet to subscribers via 5G network, replacing fiber-optic systems.

 

5G is expected to play a significant role in giving Internet access to remote areas, contributing to building the foundation for digital transformation in the countryside.

A VNPT representative said that the VinaPhone 5G network will not only provide high-speed data, but also helps creating a digital ecosystem to users and e-government platforms, smart cities, among others.

This contributes to affirming VNPT’s role in constructing e-government and providing new generation mobile services in Vietnam.

In 2019, Vietnam’s largest telecommunications company Viettel announced its 5G trial and made the country’s first 5G phone call in Hanoi. It plans to expand the test in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and launch commercial 5G services in 2020.

In November 2018, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at a conference that Vietnam should test 5G in 2019 and ensure nationwide coverage by 2020.

5G is the latest generation of mobile Internet connectivity, and should offer much faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices compared to the current 3G and 4G technologies. Hanoitimes

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

Hanoi air pollution remains bad
Hanoi air pollution remains bad
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

