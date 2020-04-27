Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

VNPT staff performs 5G network test. Photo: Zing

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), the country's second largest telecom carrier, has successfully tested its VinaPhone 5G network in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s two biggest cities, Zing.vn reported.

Test results show that the VinaPhone 5G network achieves a download throughput of more than 2.2 Gbps, 10 times faster than the 4G network and has a latency of almost zero.

These results are close to the world's 5G standards and the best 5G test results ever achieved in Vietnam.

To secure 5G testing results, VNPT has cooperated with the world's leading equipment manufacturers, enabled advanced features and optimized the network structure.

The speed of VinaPhone 5G network has been tested in services requiring high broadband speed, low latency such as virtual reality interaction (AR/VR), Cloud Game (an online game), 8K videos, among others.

Especially, the trial 5G network is integrated into VinaPhone's existing wireless, transmission and core networks. Therefore, VNPT is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

In addition to researching and applying 5G in the fields of entertainment, business, transportation, healthcare, education, VNPT is pondering the possibility of providing Internet to subscribers via 5G network, replacing fiber-optic systems.

5G is expected to play a significant role in giving Internet access to remote areas, contributing to building the foundation for digital transformation in the countryside.

A VNPT representative said that the VinaPhone 5G network will not only provide high-speed data, but also helps creating a digital ecosystem to users and e-government platforms, smart cities, among others.

This contributes to affirming VNPT’s role in constructing e-government and providing new generation mobile services in Vietnam.

In 2019, Vietnam’s largest telecommunications company Viettel announced its 5G trial and made the country’s first 5G phone call in Hanoi. It plans to expand the test in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and launch commercial 5G services in 2020.

In November 2018, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at a conference that Vietnam should test 5G in 2019 and ensure nationwide coverage by 2020.

5G is the latest generation of mobile Internet connectivity, and should offer much faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices compared to the current 3G and 4G technologies. Hanoitimes

