Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US

Established in April 2019, Drone Pro Vietnam is a company operating in the field of hi-tech air transportation. The company develops flight technology in combination with automation.

Drone Pro Vietnam is developing an automatic flying device for goods delivery, named Robot Drone Pro, which aims to bring convenience to people living in high-rise buildings.

Trung explains how Robot Drone Pro works



Tran Vo Trung, director of Drone Pro Vietnam, said the device runs automatically, guided by virtual infrastructure, and connects sellers and buyers via high-speed mobile internet (4G and 5G).

The delivery can take 5-10 minutes, not including preparation time, depending on location. It can ensure goods quality and ease traffic jams.

The device is compact and as small as a cargo compartment, with no propellers. It is equipped with strong lifting engine that can carry high-tonnage goods. It can deliver goods to balconies of apartments in high-rise buildings.

The device is compact and as small as a cargo compartment, with no propellers. It is equipped with strong lifting engine that can carry high-tonnage goods. It can deliver goods to balconies of apartments in high-rise buildings.

Regarding safety, Trung said that users can touch the device freely during the delivery/receiving process. It is also equipped with an air bag in case of emergency, and solar panel to charge the battery.



Other engines in the device allow the device to operate even when one engine breaks down. The Lidar system and sensors help avoid collisions, thus allowing the device to move freely in an urban environment.



The device flies on routes set by operators at different heights based on physical infrastructure reserved for public means of transport. It can automatically avoid obstacles and doesn’t cause security problems concerned by governments.



Since the device is connected based on high-speed internet with an operation center and users, its operation doesn’t depend on distance. Information is updated to involved parties.



The high-speed microprocessor integrated in the electronic system of the device uses tartificial intelligence, which helps the product be smart, flexible and safe.



When the device is equipped with robotic arm and sensors, it can implement many other functions, such as painting walls or cleaning glass outside high-rise buildings.



In early March 2020, Drone Pro Vietnam got a patent from USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for the device.



According to Trung, the company is seeking capital to prepare for commercial development in one to two years, before an assembly factory is built in Vietnam.

Le Ha

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.