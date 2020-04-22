Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 18:19:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US

 
 
29/04/2020    17:00 GMT+7

Established in April 2019, Drone Pro Vietnam is a company operating in the field of hi-tech air transportation. The company develops flight technology in combination with automation.

Drone Pro Vietnam is developing an automatic flying device for goods delivery, named Robot Drone Pro, which aims to bring convenience to people living in high-rise buildings.

Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US

Trung explains how Robot Drone Pro works


Tran Vo Trung, director of Drone Pro Vietnam, said the device runs automatically, guided by virtual infrastructure, and connects sellers and buyers via high-speed mobile internet (4G and 5G).

The delivery can take 5-10 minutes, not including preparation time, depending on location. It can ensure goods quality and ease traffic jams.

The device is compact and as small as a cargo compartment, with no propellers. It is equipped with strong lifting engine that can carry high-tonnage goods. It can deliver goods to balconies of apartments in high-rise buildings.
 

The device is compact and as small as a cargo compartment, with no propellers. It is equipped with strong lifting engine that can carry high-tonnage goods. It can deliver goods to balconies of apartments in high-rise buildings. 

Regarding safety, Trung said that users can touch the device freely during the delivery/receiving process. It is also equipped with an air bag in case of emergency, and solar panel to charge the battery.

Other engines in the device allow the device to operate even when one engine breaks down. The Lidar system and sensors help avoid collisions, thus allowing the device to move freely in an urban environment.

The device flies on routes set by operators at different heights based on physical infrastructure reserved for public means of transport. It can automatically avoid obstacles and doesn’t cause security problems concerned by governments.

Since the device is connected based on high-speed internet with an operation center and users, its operation doesn’t depend on distance. Information is updated to involved parties.

The high-speed microprocessor integrated in the electronic system of the device uses tartificial intelligence, which helps the product be smart, flexible and safe.

When the device is equipped with robotic arm and sensors, it can implement many other functions, such as painting walls or cleaning glass outside high-rise buildings.

In early March 2020, Drone Pro Vietnam got a patent from USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for the device.

According to Trung, the company is seeking capital to prepare for commercial development in one to two years, before an assembly factory is built in Vietnam. 

Le Ha

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops

Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

 
 

Other News

.
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tech giants add privacy protections to the contact-tracing scheme they are offering to public authorities.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 