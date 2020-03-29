Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/03/2020    19:20 GMT+7

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

The campaign took place amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam and other countries worldwide.

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and its member companies nationwide encouraged organisations, offices and customers to switch off uncessary electrical devices during Earth Hour.

The event, launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has received warm response from people across 63 cities and provinces.

Main activities include promoting the social media campaign from March 12 to 28, calling for commitments to electricity saving on the WWF website and reviewing the campaign from March 28 to April 4.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong said the Party and State have taken many important policies to promote energy saving and develop renewable energy.

 

He called on offices, organisations, businesses and people throughout the country to actively join the Earth Hour campaign via practical deeds to protect the environment and natural resources, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thus contributing to global climate change adaptation.

This year’s event focused on the theme “loss of biodiversity” to raise public awareness of the depletion of natural resources and change of habitats on earth, causing widespread biodiversity loss.

It calls on organisations and individuals to take actions to save energy, limit the use of plastics and say no to wildlife consumption, as well as join hands with the international community to realise goals to cope with climate change and protect the green planet.

Earth Hour – an initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature - is the largest social event in the world, which has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories.

Vietnam first joined the drive in 2009. Last year, the country saved 492,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 917 million VND (39,400 USD).

VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.

Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has called on the community of digital technology firms to be more creative and provide more services on online platforms.

Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert
Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, said he warned of severe drought and saline intrusion in mid-2019 after observing the flood season and the salty-fresh water boundary of the river.

Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.

VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic
VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/03/2020 

 The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications asked network operators to ensure the quality of telecommunications services.

Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares
Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/03/2020 

Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.

Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest
Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on March 23 raised the fire danger level in the locality from “very high” (level 4) to “extreme” (level 5) due to long-lasting heat and low humidity in local forests.

Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in five years
Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in five years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/03/2020 

The third such event in five years prompts scientists to renew urgent warnings about climate change.

Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began their 91st joint patrol on the Mekong River on March 24.

ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) represent the efforts of ASEAN member states to conserve biodiversity and promote tourism in the region. With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

The social media platform has seen usage rocket in countries hardest hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

Developing human resources for meteorology industry
Developing human resources for meteorology industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Professor Tran Hong Thai, general director of Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks about the improvements of Vietnam's meteorology industry

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.

Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Lecturers at a university in Danang have produced a robot which can help deliver food to people in quarantine areas.

Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

