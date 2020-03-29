Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

The campaign took place amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam and other countries worldwide.

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and its member companies nationwide encouraged organisations, offices and customers to switch off uncessary electrical devices during Earth Hour.

The event, launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has received warm response from people across 63 cities and provinces.

Main activities include promoting the social media campaign from March 12 to 28, calling for commitments to electricity saving on the WWF website and reviewing the campaign from March 28 to April 4.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong said the Party and State have taken many important policies to promote energy saving and develop renewable energy.

He called on offices, organisations, businesses and people throughout the country to actively join the Earth Hour campaign via practical deeds to protect the environment and natural resources, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thus contributing to global climate change adaptation.

This year’s event focused on the theme “loss of biodiversity” to raise public awareness of the depletion of natural resources and change of habitats on earth, causing widespread biodiversity loss.

It calls on organisations and individuals to take actions to save energy, limit the use of plastics and say no to wildlife consumption, as well as join hands with the international community to realise goals to cope with climate change and protect the green planet.

Earth Hour – an initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature - is the largest social event in the world, which has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories.

Vietnam first joined the drive in 2009. Last year, the country saved 492,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 917 million VND (39,400 USD).

VNA