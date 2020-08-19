Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/08/2020
Vietnam: Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon

25/08/2020    17:44 GMT+7

Google and Facebook will have to perform their tax duty and take responsibility for content verification of cross-border advertising services in Vietnam.

vietnam tax duty to be obligatory for google facebook soon

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is working on a draft decree revising and supplementing some regulations in Decree No.181/2013/ND-CP governing the implementation of the Law on Advertising.

According to the MIC, online advertising activities make up a big part in the country’s total investment in advertisements. The two major platforms that organisations, businesses, and individuals choose to run online advertising activities the most are those of Google and Facebook which are offering cross-border advertisement services, making up 70 per cent of the revenue of the online advertising market.The Law on Advertising and Decree 181 have regulations on cross-border advertising activities in Vietnam. However, the regulations yet to have detailed guidance on the responsibility of service suppliers, especially those related to the verification of content of advertising products before publication, as well as the tax duty for cross-border advertising services in Vietnam.

The amended decree aims to increase the efficiency of state management and the supervision of the supply of cross-border advertisement services.

 

One of the new highlights of the amendment is to outline the responsibilities of international organisations, businesses, and individuals supplying cross-border advertising services in Vietnam and changing the authorised state management agency on cross-border advertising activities to ensure consistency.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is gathering comments and ideas from the public for the draft decree. VIR

Bich Thuy

 
 

