Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 11:21:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator

 
 
03/06/2020    11:14 GMT+7

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator

Illustrative image

The seventh telecom provider in the country, the new network will be launched with a new prefix number and use the mobile phone infrastructure of the State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), which boasts among the best coverage and quality in the country.

Vietnam is one of the youngest MVNO markets in the world, with its first virtual operator - the Indochina Telecom Company (Itelecom) - launched in April this year.

A virtual network operator does not own network infrastructure but rather purchases telecommunications services from traditional mobile network operators (MNO) and resells network services after repackaging at lower prices.

 

The pioneering Itelecom has entered into an agreement with Vinaphone, a mobile subsidiary of VNPT, which gives it access to the company’s network services and allows it to offer its own. The prefix of its mobile service is 087.

In its initial phase, Itelecom is being introduced to workers at industrial zones in nine cities and provinces: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Thai Nguyen, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Long An, and Dong Nai.

According to MIC, a legal framework has been established for virtual telecommunications networks.

The MVNO model will help save investment costs for businesses and avoid any waste of social resources as unused traffic and infrastructure of MNOs can be exploited by carriers that do not have their own infrastructure, said Nguyen Phong Nha, Deputy General Director of the MIC’s Authority of Telecommunications./.

 
 

Other News

.
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Every six seconds in 2019 the world lost an area of primary forest the size of a football pitch, a study says.

Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts discussed a uniform monitoring and evaluation system for payment of forest environmental services during a conference held last week in Hanoi.

Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta must include an “emergency” response to climate change in its regional planning for the 2021-30 period as rising seas, coastal erosion and subsidence could occur earlier than previously thought, Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung said.

COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the important role of digital transformation in prevention and control activities, bringing life to a “new normal” state.

SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Nasa's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken complete their 19-hour flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Drought-stricken and saline soils can be areas for growing quinoa, a grain for healthy diets, thanks to a research cooperation program between the Vietnam Agriculture Academy (VAA) and Buenos Aires Argentina University.

National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The National Single Window system developed by Viettel Solutions, which helps digitalise all documents and processes in customs clearance, has been given the Sao Khue Award 2020 in the e-government category.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season.

Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The startup project offers visually impaired people a stable job – listening to people’s breathing and help provide data for diagnoses about respiratory illnesses.

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.

Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Over 500 households in Lien Phuong Commune, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi, have reported a dumping site to the local authorities multiple times after living over a year with pollution.

Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 