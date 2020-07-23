Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 16:25:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy

23/07/2020    15:22 GMT+7

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.


 
 

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
Solar energy can contribute to the national energy security in Viet Nam. — Photo courtesy of EVN


 The deputy PM told the Viet Nam Energy Summit 2020 on Wednesday in Ha Noi that: “The private economic sector is very active in investing in renewable energy development.”

Dung said: “As energy is both an economic and technical sector that plays an important and pioneering role to serve the country's socio-economy, its development will mark the level of industrialisation and modernisation of Viet Nam.”

At the same time, Dung said the development was also closely linked with political - diplomatic activities, ensuring national defence, security and protecting the ecological environment.

Head of the Central Economic Committee, Nguyen Van Binh said: “In recent years, the energy industry, especially the field of electricity, has developed rapidly and synchronously to follow the Government’s targets.”

However, Binh said the industry was still limited, making the goal of national energy security very challenging, adding as the local supply was not yet meeting demand, Viet Nam has been importing energy on a large and growing scale.

He emphasised: “There were so many of instructions from the Government on the matter, many power projects are behind schedule while some indicators of energy security are fluctuating in an adverse direction.”

Binh pointed out that the management and exploitation of energy resources was still limited and inefficient while the competitive energy market has not been developed comprehensively with low linkages among sub-sectors and high rate of State monopoly and the energy price policy was still inadequate.

Challenges also opportunities

Nguyen Tam Tien, general director of Trung Nam Group, one of the leading wind power producers with 12 current projects in Viet Nam, said: “As 100 per cent of wind power equipment must be imported and depends on foreign manufacturers while local wind power producers face a lack of skilled labour in the projects, it is difficult to make products that meet low prices that the feed-in-tariff (FIT) mechanism suggests.”

Under the FIT, which is expected to be applied in the near future, 8.5 US cents will be paid for a kWh of electricity from onshore wind power and 9.8 cents for a kWh of offshore products. Instead, the director asked the Government to release the FIT prices for the industry and to keep the onshore prices of 9.8 cent for the products until 2030 to attract more investment.

According to the latest study of the World Bank, the country had the highest potential for wind power among the four countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Viet Nam, with more than 39 per cent of the local area having an annual average wind speed of over 6m/s at a height of 65m, equivalent to a total capacity of 512GW onshore while the offshore wind power was up to 475GW.

Knowing that the country has great potential for wind and seeing the huge opportunity in the industry, Tien said his solution was to work with big domestic and international finance institutions and equipment providers and looking for investment partners to develop the opportunities.

 

In the next seven years, Tien wanted his group to reach total capacity of 10,000MW in energy production.

As for the offshore wind farms, the Viet Nam-Russia Joint Venture (Vietsovpetro), with the core function of supporting petroleum exploration offshore, considered itself “an integral link in the supply chain.”

Deputy general director of Vietsovpetro Vu Mai Khanh told the summit that with experienced and highly-skilled technicians in engineering, fabrication and installation of offshore facilities, it could be best to serve the complicated logistics and assembly activities of offshore wind farms in Viet Nam.

Apart from wind power, as the leading industrial park, DEEP C saw huge potential in the micro-grid implementation from solar energy in industrial zones.

A DEEP C representative said: “Viet Nam can become a regional leader in energy by relaxing regulatory barriers for self-contained systems like solar rooftop solar systems in industries parks across the country."

DEEP C said such a system could help the country lower the impact on the environment by reducing emissions and fossil fuel use, as well as lower the country’s dependence on external energy resources.

Attending the summit, EU Ambassador to Viet Nam, H. E. Giorgio Aliberti suggested setting clear and ambitious targets for 2030 in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

He added as a destination of solar and wind power, the EU could offer experience for Viet Nam. He said putting energy efficiency first was a smart way to reduce costs for end-users, reduce the energy import bill and limit the need for new capacity and infrastructure.

He also added below-market energy prices undermine efforts to reduce energy intensity and invest in energy efficiency. Instead, he said the country should reform energy markets to ensure flexibility, predictability, consumer-centeredness and optimisation of costs.

The EU ambassador said: “Making energy markets work better creates stability and predictability for the private sector and benefits consumers and taxpayers.”

Deputy PM Dung said: “The Government will continue to improve the draft action plan as well as mechanisms and policies to boost the development of the industry to best serve the country.”

At the summit, the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund CI New Markets Fund I, together with Asiapetro and Novasia Energy, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Binh Thuan People’s Committee to develop the 3.5GW La Gan offshore wind project off the coast of the province. — VNS

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospects

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospects

With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.

 
 

Other News

.
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

The probe starts its 500-million-km journey after taking off from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.

Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

A four-metre long whale has been seen swimming off the coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago, with viewers enjoying the sight for around five minutes.


 

Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

While there have been thousands of changes to the virus only one is seen as possibly altering its behaviour.

Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

Eight one-horned rhinos have been killed after rains left 85% of the Kaziranga park under water.

National Eureka Award research competition launched
National Eureka Award research competition launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 16 launched the 22nd annual Eureka Award competition for all Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok
ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/07/2020 

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha chaired the 3rd conference of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) on July 17, in the form of a video conference.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 