Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

The Vietnamese artists participate in the MV (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The video is now available on Youtube and the Fanpage of the Centre of Hands-on Action and Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE) – a local non-profit and non-governmental organisation under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.

It is part of the campaign “No, Thanks” jointly launched by CHANGE, Square Group, and Moi Dien and V-SIXTYFOUR fashion brands, with the support of WildAid.

Composed by musician Bui Cong Nam, “No, Thanks” calls on young people to change their habits in order to reduce plastic waste and protect the earth.

It was translated into English by Youtuber Hana’s Lexis to spread the message against single-use plastics to the world.

The United Nations revealed that the world produces about 300 million tonnes of plastic every year. That’s nearly equivalent to the weight of the entire human population.

Only 9 percent of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled. About 12 percent has been incinerated, while the rest – 79 percent – has accumulated in landfills, dumps or the environment.

In Vietnam, it is estimated that 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated every year, with plastic consumption increasing 16-18 percent annually. Vietnam is listed among the top five countries responsible for about 13 million tonnes of plastic dumped in the oceans every year./.VNA