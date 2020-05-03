Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 17:48:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs

 
 
08/05/2020    16:34 GMT+7

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

A total of 50 mice which have been provided with the vaccine against the Covid-19 over the past 10 days have remained healthy and active, said Dr. Do Tuan Dat, Chairman of the Ministry of Health’s Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (Vabiotech).

  Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

 


The vaccine has been jointly developed by Vabiotech and the UK’s Bristol University since late January when the pandemic occurred.

According to Dat, after 10 days, the mice’s good health proved the primary success for the development of the made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine. However, the mice need to be further closely monitored for immune responses.

Currently, Vabiotech is among four Vietnamese agencies which are allowed to research a COVID-19 vaccine and the company is the first to pilot the vaccine on mice, using the virus vector technology which has never been used in Vietnam before.

Vabiotech estimates it would spend at least 12-18 months to successfully produce a Covid-19 vaccine that could work well on humans. Dtinews

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

 
 

Other News

.
Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

The country is ranked among the five most attractive economies in terms of software export services.

Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously for any policy making process.

Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Construction on the country's the largest data centre, owned by FPT Telecom, officially started at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City on Monday.

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model
HCM City moves closer to smart city model
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is moving ahead with a project on building 19 automatic air environment monitoring stations in 17 cities and provinces and 20 stations specializing in measuring PM2.5 dust.

PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

YouTube's biggest star will stream on the platform again, after defecting to a rival in 2019.

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 