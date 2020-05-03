Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

A total of 50 mice which have been provided with the vaccine against the Covid-19 over the past 10 days have remained healthy and active, said Dr. Do Tuan Dat, Chairman of the Ministry of Health’s Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (Vabiotech).

The vaccine has been jointly developed by Vabiotech and the UK’s Bristol University since late January when the pandemic occurred.



According to Dat, after 10 days, the mice’s good health proved the primary success for the development of the made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine. However, the mice need to be further closely monitored for immune responses.



Currently, Vabiotech is among four Vietnamese agencies which are allowed to research a COVID-19 vaccine and the company is the first to pilot the vaccine on mice, using the virus vector technology which has never been used in Vietnam before.



Vabiotech estimates it would spend at least 12-18 months to successfully produce a Covid-19 vaccine that could work well on humans. Dtinews

