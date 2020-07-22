Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

for public transport users in New York from May 2020.

A smart phone user downloads the Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters. The app has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for commuters in New York, the US. — Photo courtesy Axon Active Vietnam

Le Khac Tho, a member of the Axon Active Vietnam company said the app, which was developed by IT engineers from the Axon Active Vietnam working in Da Nang, aims to help commuters search for trips, times and routes on their smartphone.

He said Essential Connector also helps passengers find other routes in case of delays.

He said the app had beaten software solutions from other companies to win approval by the MTA.

According to Axon Active Vietnam 4,000 users in New York had downloaded the Essential Connector in one week.

According to the Da Nang Software Association, the city’s software export turnover was US$89 million in 2019.

Da Nang has two centralised information technology (CIT) zones approved by the Prime Minister in 2017-19.

The city has been developing the Da Nang IT Park as central Vietnam’s ‘Silicon Valley’.

Da Nang was the first city in Vietnam to launch the e-Government system – a crucial step in building a smart city – and offering free wireless internet (wifi) services for local residents and tourists at major centres and streets in the city. VNS

