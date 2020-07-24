Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

The directive stresses Vietnam’s consistent view on tightening the enforcement of national and international laws on wildlife in order to realize its relevant international commitments.

In line with the stance, the PM directs suspending the import of wildlife, be dead or alive, their eggs, larvas, parts, derivatives (except aquatic animals used for the production and processing of food and animal feed as specified in legal regulations, parts of wild animals already processed to be used as materials for drug production or final products) until new instructions are made.

For wildlife already licensed by foreign CITES authorities to export to Vietnam, the customs agency at the border gate must require the wildlife be return to the place of export.

The PM also orders ministries to review legal documents with a view to amending and supplementing punishments on the act of illegally consuming wildlife.

Localities are required to abolish wildlife markets or trading sites, keep a tight management of and strictly handle acts of illegally poaching, buying, selling, transporting, slaughtering, consuming, storing, advertising and abusing wildlife, especially animal, bird and reptile species in the natural environment.

The document also urges officials, State employees and their families not to join in illegally hunting, catching, buying, selling, transporting, slaughtering, consuming, storing and advertising wildlife.

Besides, the PM instructs ministries and local authorities to enhance their supervision of the raising of wildlife, and intensify the fight against violations of wildlife-related regulations and laws. VNA

