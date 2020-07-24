Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import

24/07/2020    17:16 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

The directive stresses Vietnam’s consistent view on tightening the enforcement of national and international laws on wildlife in order to realize its relevant international commitments.

In line with the stance, the PM directs suspending the import of wildlife, be dead or alive, their eggs, larvas, parts, derivatives (except aquatic animals used for the production and processing of food and animal feed as specified in legal regulations, parts of wild animals already processed to be used as materials for drug production or final products) until new instructions are made.

For wildlife already licensed by foreign CITES authorities to export to Vietnam, the customs agency at the border gate must require the wildlife be return to the place of export.

The PM also orders ministries to review legal documents with a view to amending and supplementing punishments on the act of illegally consuming wildlife.

 

Localities are required to abolish wildlife markets or trading sites, keep a tight management of and strictly handle acts of illegally poaching, buying, selling, transporting, slaughtering, consuming, storing, advertising and abusing wildlife, especially animal, bird and reptile species in the natural environment.

The document also urges officials, State employees and their families not to join in illegally hunting, catching, buying, selling, transporting, slaughtering, consuming, storing and advertising wildlife.

Besides, the PM instructs ministries and local authorities to enhance their supervision of the raising of wildlife, and intensify the fight against violations of wildlife-related regulations and laws. VNA

Samples taken from animals in the wild destined for human consumption contain a high proportion of coronavirus, a new study has revealed.

Pham Van Dien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, talks on the country’s efforts to consolidate the legal framework on wildlife protection.

 
 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

