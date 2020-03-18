Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:29:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

 
 
21/03/2020    11:12 GMT+7

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Environmental pollution is a burning issue for the whole society. A series of projects, products and inventions have been created to partly settle the negative effects on the environment.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

The students who make biodegradable bags from algae



The project on making bioplastics from algae is by Aplastic, a group of students from three universities.

The group comprises five members. Nguyen Dang Phuc from the Hanoi University of Water Resources is the coordinator of the project. Ninh Thi Thu from the same school is in charge of extracting and preparing materials.

Different types of algae have different compositions. The students believe that with the diversity of algae in Vietnam, there is much space to develop the potential material further. The products all have been created from Vietnam’s algae.
 

Meanwhile, Nguyen Chi Cuong is in charge of researching and improving materials. Dang Thi Khanh Ly from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities is in charge of planning the production and business. And Le Ngoc Mai from the Foreign Trade University takes the responsibility of advertising the products.


According to Nguyen Dang Phuc from the University of Water Resources, the pollution caused by plastic waste is a big problem all over the globe. Bioplastics have been proven as a potential alternative material. Scientists believe that bioplastics will account for 5 percent of plastics market by 2020 and the figure will rise to 40 percent by 2030.

Meanwhile, algae is a type of extremely sustainable material with very rapid biomass growth and are very profuse in Vietnam.

Many similar research works have been carried out in the world. However, most of them are basic research and they have not been shared. Therefore, the students had to do the research and development from the very beginning.

Different types of algae have different compositions. The students believe that with the diversity of algae in Vietnam, there is much space to develop the potential material further. The products  all have been created from Vietnam’s algae.

With the project, Aplastic, with the motto ‘A for plastic’, wants to bring consumers high-quality plastic products that are friendly to the environment, and aims to spread the ‘green living’ movement in the community.

The extraction and fabrication of the environmentally-friendly material involves a number of basic steps. First, mash and separate into algae cells. After that, enhance the physico-mechanical water-resistant properties of the material with natural extracts to make the finished products safe to human and environmentally friendly.

At first, the biofilm had a weak link, was dissolvable in water just within 10 seconds, and easy to decompose but difficult to be preserved, and easily torn. But after a period of research and testing, the students successfully created a bioplastic membrane with good mechanical capacity and better water permeability which can even replace plastic products in healthcare. 

Chi Mai

Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuel

Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuel

Microalgae are being used as materials to reduce environmental pollution and create new-generation biofuels.

Photographer devotes years taking thousands of photos about environmental protection

Photographer devotes years taking thousands of photos about environmental protection

Tens of thousand of photographs have been taken by Do Trong Hoai An during his trekking trips throughout the country over the last 37 years, half of which relate to environmental protection.

 
 

Other News

.
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation
Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects
Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

The draft of the amended environmental protection law clearly describes the types of projects subject to EIA (environment impact assessment) based on project scale, characteristics and impact on the environment.

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop
Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

Female forest ranger has passion for hard work
Female forest ranger has passion for hard work
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Pham Thi Thu Hien, 37, starts her day by grabbing her backpack before trekking through dozens of kilometres of forest with her colleagues.

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan
Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/03/2020 

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 