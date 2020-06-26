Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise

 
 
27/06/2020    21:27 GMT+7

Tech experts of the 10 ASEAN member countries and Japan on Thursday joined an annual cyber-attack drill hosted by the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT/CC).

The 2020 ASEAN-Japan Cyber Exercise focused on solutions and information-sharing mechanisms to deal with fake websites. 

Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
Tech experts gather in Hanoi to join the drill. — Photo nhandan.vn 

This year's event was held in both offline and online formats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants only needed to log in using IDs provided by VNCERT to join the exercise anywhere. 

Under the co-ordination of VNCERT, more than 200 tech experts from Vietnamese State agencies and local authorities gathered in Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City to participate in the drill which was built based on real cyber-attacks, potential threats and the latest tech trends. 

They also discussed developing standards and ecosystems for IT security products.  

According to the Authority of Information Security, the exercise’s main priority was to improve the capability of tech experts and expand the national information security incident response network. 

 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Thanh Hung said the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the way people live and work. 

“People all around the world have switched to telework via online platforms, making it critical for countries to uphold cyber security,” said Hung. 

The number of cyber-attacks on Vietnam’s IT systems in 2019 dropped by 71.7 per cent compared to 2018, according to Hung. In five first months of 2020, the Authority of Information Security reported 1,495 cyber-attacks, down 43.9 per cent year-on-year. 

The number might have fallen but the threats posed by those attacks would definitely increase, Hung said, emphasising the role of the transnational drill in improving the capability of countries in responding to escalating cyber-attacks.  VNS

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Banks warn of rising fraudulent websites, stolen accounts

Banks warn of rising fraudulent websites, stolen accounts

Banks have advised account owners to be vigilant as fraudulent activities, both online and offline, are on the rise.  

 
 

.
HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/06/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/06/2020 

Air quality in HCM City worsened once again on the morning of June 26 with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 161, a level which is considered to be harmful to people’s health, following an evaluation of monitoring application AirVisual.

Vietnamese scientists say it's difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  13 giờ trước 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/06/2020 

A tree that appeared at the same time as dinosaurs in Southeast Asia is dying under the hand of humans.

Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/06/2020 

Apple’s cloud computing solutions may not be able to touch down in Vietnam due to conflicts with the Law on Cybersecurity that demands foreign service suppliers to store data on Vietnamese servers.

ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/06/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/06/2020 

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/06/2020 

Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.

Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/06/2020 

A wetland nature reserve was recently established in Thai Thuy district in northern Thai Binh province.

Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/06/2020 

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/06/2020 

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

Vietnam attends '2020 Collision from Home' tech conference
Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

VN84App, a spyware capable of penetrating smartphones and stealing personal user data, has emerged in Vietnam.

Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

Renewing hat boi (classical Vietnamese drama) with technology has increased interest in the art among young people as well as tourists.

Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

The tech giant will approve bug fixes to disputed apps and let developers appeal against its rulings.

Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

The newly crowned Fugaku system is analysing droplet spread in offices and public transport.

Ex-Googler becomes China's second-richest person
Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

Colin Huang prospered after leaving US company, thanks to his e-commerce business, Pinduoduo.

Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the Government's website chinhphu.vn on the need to develop plans to reduce the negative impacts of drought, salinity and land subsidence in the Mekong Delta.

Tracing waste a new approach for communities
Tracing waste a new approach for communities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

Once a bag of garbage is thrown away, what actually happens to it is a mystery to many. 

Coal-fired power plants' ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/06/2020 

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

