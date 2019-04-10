Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Viettel is the only Vietnamese investor in the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) project, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The cable will feature multiple pairs of high-capacity optical fibers and is designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic, enabling high-capacity transmission of data across the East and Southeast Asian regions.

The ADC system will provide the highest cable capacity ever in Vietnam, which is three times the ASEAN Pacific Gateway (APG).

ADC’s high capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications which are driven by technological advancements in 5G, the cloud, the Internet-of-Things and Artificial Intelligence. This will further enhance the expansion of communications networks in the region.

Viettel has invested in the construction of five submarine cables so far. It will build a landing station for the cable system in Quy Nhon, the third owned by the firm in Vietnam./.VNA