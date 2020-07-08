Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 12:01:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam

09/07/2020    11:47 GMT+7

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam hinh anh 1

A new landing station for the cable system is being built in Quy Nhon (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

It is the sixth such cable invested by the VNPT so far.

Along with existing cable systems, the SJC2 is expected to bolster Vietnam’s internet speed and network safety, as well as enhance quality of VNPT’s services.

The cable system, spanning 10,500km, is built at an initial investment of 439 million USD. It passes through Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, China, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

The cable is designed to carry 126 Tbps of traffic. Its high capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications which are driven by technological advancements in 5G, the cloud, the Internet-of-Things and Artificial Intelligence.

The installation of the cable in Quy Nhon city of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh was completed in August last year.

 

VNPT and other members of the consortium are working to put the cable system into operation by 2021.

At present, the telecom operator is building a new landing station for the cable system in Quy Nhon./.VNA

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed

Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed

Repairs to the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea cable have been completed, domestic internet service providers said on June 8.

 
 

Other News

.
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Tran Dac Trung, deputy director of the Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park, speaks on the park’s plan to become a tech hub in Vietnam.

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

So your pet may roam free
So your pet may roam free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Authorities in Con Dao District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are facing overloaded waste disposal at a local dumping site.

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A Vietnamese startup is manufacturing prosthetic products for amputees at reasonable prices.

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The move by the short-form video app comes after China imposed its new security law on the city.

Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A report says a rise in animal-to-human diseases will continue without urgent action.

Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.

Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 