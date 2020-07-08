VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

A new landing station for the cable system is being built in Quy Nhon (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

It is the sixth such cable invested by the VNPT so far.

Along with existing cable systems, the SJC2 is expected to bolster Vietnam’s internet speed and network safety, as well as enhance quality of VNPT’s services.

The cable system, spanning 10,500km, is built at an initial investment of 439 million USD. It passes through Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, China, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

The cable is designed to carry 126 Tbps of traffic. Its high capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications which are driven by technological advancements in 5G, the cloud, the Internet-of-Things and Artificial Intelligence.

The installation of the cable in Quy Nhon city of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh was completed in August last year.

VNPT and other members of the consortium are working to put the cable system into operation by 2021.

At present, the telecom operator is building a new landing station for the cable system in Quy Nhon./.VNA

