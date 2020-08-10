VNPT IoT Platform achieves global certification

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has received a oneM2M certificate, a global international certificate for technology solutions, for its VNPT IoT Platform.

A building of VNPT. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

To achieve the certification, VNPT IoT Platform had to undergo a minimum of 282 tests under the rigorous testing category specified by oneM2M.

After going through the tests, VNPT and Authorised Test Lab, a testing unit of oneM2M, will continue to finalise their documents and submit them to the GCF (Global Certification Forum) for VNPT IoT Platform to be reviewed and issued a certificate.

oneM2M is an organisation founded by 200 members including world-leading telecommunication carriers and technology companies.

Certified by the organisation, VNPT IoT Platform is valid globally. This technology platform is interoperable and compatible with all products of more than 200 members of the oneM2M community.

As at the end of May, VNPT is one of 20 telecom - technology companies in the world to receive MEF 3.0 certificate, a title of the highest quality in the field of international telecommunications networks.

VNPT also ranks in the top three among the 50 most valuable brands in Vietnam by Forbes Việt Nam magazine.

Previously, a report from Brand Finance in May revealed the group is also the brand with the most impressive growth among 150 major global carriers and had the strongest growth in the top four largest Vietnamese telecommunications brands.

It is expected that revenue from information technology will account for about 20 per cent of the total revenue of VNPT by the end of 2025. VNS

