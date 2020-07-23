Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district

From the end of June to mid-August, hundreds of volunteers from various provinces have been divided into several groups to make great contributions to environmental protection in Con Dao island district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

The annual volunteer programme was launched by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in collaboration with Con Dao National Park’s Management Board.

The volunteers are conducting meaningful works such as clearing rubbish on the coastline and sandy beaches, rescuing delivering sea turtles from childbirth, and developing propaganda to raise public awareness about protecting the marine environment.

A group of volunteers transferring food, drinks and other essential items to canoes bound for the island

Volunteers collecting garbage along the coast.

A volunteer bringing turtle eggs to incubation areas

After laying eggs on the shore, the turtles return to the sea.

Volunteers and forest rangers part ways.

Nhan Dan